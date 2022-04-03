Twin Brothers Die in Fast-Moving NJ House Blaze

NEW YORK -- A murder investigation continues in the Bronx after police say a young mother and her daughter were stabbed to death in their home.Investigators say 26-year old Gabrielle Muniz and her 6-year-old daughter Rozara Estevez were found dead just before midnight on Monticello Avenue in the Edenwald section of the borough.A family member had police called for a wellness check.The victim's sister shared photos of the mother and daughter. She spoke to CBS2 by phone from Florida, where she said her sister was originally from."I actually looked up to her. My mom tells me to live for her and I'm gonna to do that," Giselle Muniz said.The suspect, 34-year-old Caleb Duberry, was found dead in his home just a few blocks away. Police said he died by suicide.He was the mother's ex-boyfriend.There was no immediate word on a possible motive.

