Trenton, NJ

Twin Brothers Die in Fast-Moving NJ House Blaze

NBC New York
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwin brothers died and two other residents escaped when fire tore through a single-family home in New Jersey's capital city Saturday, authorities say. They were 20. Fire officials in Trenton...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Daily Voice

1 Killed, 1 Airlifted In Fatal South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

One person was killed and another critically injured in a South Jersey crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Friday, March 11 on Route 206 in Southampton, initial reports said. In addition to one fatality, a victim was being airlifted to an area...
ACCIDENTS
News 12

Twin brothers killed in Trenton 3-alarm fire

Officials say twin brothers are dead following a three-alarm fire in Trenton Saturday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at 834 Carteret Ave. just before 7 p.m. Officials say the victims were 20-year-old twin brothers and two other residents were able to evacuate the building. A firefighter suffered burns and...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

Woman, child found dead with stab wounds inside Bronx home, police say

NEW YORK -- A murder investigation continues in the Bronx after police say a young mother and her daughter were stabbed to death in their home.Investigators say 26-year old Gabrielle Muniz and her 6-year-old daughter Rozara Estevez were found dead just before midnight on Monticello Avenue in the Edenwald section of the borough.A family member had police called for a wellness check.The victim's sister shared photos of the mother and daughter. She spoke to CBS2 by phone from Florida, where she said her sister was originally from."I actually looked up to her. My mom tells me to live for her and I'm gonna to do that," Giselle Muniz said.The suspect, 34-year-old Caleb Duberry, was found dead in his home just a few blocks away. Police said he died by suicide.He was the mother's ex-boyfriend.There was no immediate word on a possible motive.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

State Police ID Driver Killed On I-295 In South Jersey

Authorities have released the name of a Camden County man killed when his car struck a concrete barrier in Salem County. Anthony Joy Jr., 58, of Pine Hill, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township shortly before 8 a.m. on March 20, according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

