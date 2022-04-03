ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas baseball vs Mississippi State: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 3 on Sunday

By E. Wayne Bolin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

Arkansas baseball is looking for another sweep.

The Diamond Hogs will get an opportunity to send Mississippi State back to Starkville winless when the teams get underway in Game 3 of the series on Sunday from Baum-Walker Stadium at 2 p.m. Both previous games have seen Arkansas win in blowouts.

Jalen Battles’ two homers and Connor Noland’s excellent start propelled Arkansas in the first game, 8-1 . In Game 2 on Saturday, the Diamond Hogs blasted four home runs and ran away, 12-5 .

Sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins will go for Arkansas in the finale.

The two teams have played to a series sweep every regular-season meeting since 2015. Arkansas had won the series in odd-numbered years while MSU had won in even-numbered years, until 2022.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, April 2
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Streaming: ESPN.com

How To Listen

Listen to Arkansas Razorbacks baseball all season long on your local Razorbacks Sports Network affiliate. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter provide the call. BASEBALL RADIO AFFILIATES
City Station
Conway KASR-FM 92.7
El Dorado KELD-FM 107.1
Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1
Fayetteville KYNG-AM AM 1590
Forrest City KJXK-FM 106.5
Forrest City KJXK-AM AM 950
Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3
Hot Springs / Mena KTTG-FM 96.3
Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7
Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3
Rogers KURM-FM 100.3
Rogers KURM-AM AM 790
Russellville KARV-FM 101.3
Russellville KARV-AM 610
Stuttgart KWAK-FM 105.5
Texarkana KKTK-AM 1400

Players to watch

Arkansas

  • Second baseman Robert Moore, a preseason All-American, has come alive in the series against Mississippi State. He had a home run, three runs scored and two walks in Game 2.
  • Third baseman Cayden Wallace went 2 for 5 with a double and four RBIs in the second game.

Mississippi State

  • Rightfielder Kellum Clark plated Mississippi State's first run Saturday and went 2 for 3 with a run himself.

If you enjoy reading articles from
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brady Tygart’s specialty brings success to Arkansas’ bullpen

Freshman Brady Tygart has not been at Arkansas long enough to get his spikes muddy, but he is already turning into a valuable member of the Arkansas bullpen. In eight appearances and 15 innings of work, the freshman from Hernando, Miss. has struck out a total of 22 batters. His best, and longest, outing came in the Razorbacks’ most recent series against Mississippi State, where he struck out a career-high seven batters in 3.2 innings of work, allowing only one hit and one walk in Arkansas’ 5-3 loss to Tygart’s home-state team. Most of his strikeouts have been earned by his ability...
HERNANDO, MS
Kait 8

#2 Diamond Hogs roll, win 13th consecutive SEC series

Another weekend series belongs to the Razorbacks. No. 2 Arkansas hammered four home runs to overpower Mississippi State, 12-5, and clinch its 13th consecutive SEC series win on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs own the league’s longest active consecutive series win streak (13) as well as the SEC’s longest consecutive home series win streak (10).
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGNO

#20 LSU defeated by #8 Kentucky, 5-3

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/21 LSU (22-13, 3-4 SEC) dropped the series opener against No. 8/12 Kentucky (23-8, 4-3 SEC), 5-3 Friday night at Tiger Park. Although LSU led most of the game, Kentucky regained the lead behind a three-run sixth inning to steal game one of the series. The Tigers outhit the Wildcats, 7-6 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Cowboys pre-draft interest, 30 official visit, local workout tracker

The Dallas Cowboys’ official 30-visit list has almost been completely revealed. 28 of the 30 names have been exposed in the past few weeks. The first dozen or so names have been getting leaked by individual players and agents. Beat writers and natioanal reporters filled in the rest of the gaps. But this list is hardly the only pool of players the Cowboys are interested in.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn quaterback target invited to Elite 11 Finals camp

An Alabama native and Auburn recruiting target has been invited to one of the most prestigious quarterback competitions in the country. Christopher Vizzina, a 2023 four-star quarterback from Birmingham, Alabama, is expected to attend the Elite 11 Finals camp in Los Angeles, California. The Elite 11 camp is a competition among high school quarterback recruits over a span of four days that tests the skills of the recruits before awarding one of them an “MVP” award. Previous MVP winners from the camp in recent memory include C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams and Justin Fields.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa basketball commit Owen Freeman impresses at NY2LA Swish N’ Dish

Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery and his teams have won at least 20 games each of the past four seasons. Sophomore Keegan Murray emerged as a national player of the year candidate this past season, averaging 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Hawkeyes rode the stardom of Keegan Murray and a talented supporting cast that included the Big Ten’s all-time 3-pointers leader in Jordan Bohannon to a Big Ten tournament title and a 26-10 overall record. The season ended with another disappointing NCAA Tournament flameout against the 12th-seeded Richmond Spiders, 67-63. Still, it was quite the season for...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
