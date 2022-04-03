Arkansas baseball vs Mississippi State: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 3 on Sunday

Arkansas baseball is looking for another sweep.

The Diamond Hogs will get an opportunity to send Mississippi State back to Starkville winless when the teams get underway in Game 3 of the series on Sunday from Baum-Walker Stadium at 2 p.m. Both previous games have seen Arkansas win in blowouts.

Jalen Battles’ two homers and Connor Noland’s excellent start propelled Arkansas in the first game, 8-1 . In Game 2 on Saturday, the Diamond Hogs blasted four home runs and ran away, 12-5 .

Sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins will go for Arkansas in the finale.

The two teams have played to a series sweep every regular-season meeting since 2015. Arkansas had won the series in odd-numbered years while MSU had won in even-numbered years, until 2022.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

How To Listen

Listen to Arkansas Razorbacks baseball all season long on your local Razorbacks Sports Network affiliate. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter provide the call.

Players to watch

Arkansas

Second baseman Robert Moore, a preseason All-American, has come alive in the series against Mississippi State. He had a home run, three runs scored and two walks in Game 2.

Third baseman Cayden Wallace went 2 for 5 with a double and four RBIs in the second game.

Mississippi State

Rightfielder Kellum Clark plated Mississippi State's first run Saturday and went 2 for 3 with a run himself.

