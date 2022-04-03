Arkansas baseball vs Mississippi State: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 3 on Sunday
Arkansas baseball is looking for another sweep.
The Diamond Hogs will get an opportunity to send Mississippi State back to Starkville winless when the teams get underway in Game 3 of the series on Sunday from Baum-Walker Stadium at 2 p.m. Both previous games have seen Arkansas win in blowouts.
Jalen Battles’ two homers and Connor Noland’s excellent start propelled Arkansas in the first game, 8-1 . In Game 2 on Saturday, the Diamond Hogs blasted four home runs and ran away, 12-5 .
Sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins will go for Arkansas in the finale.
The two teams have played to a series sweep every regular-season meeting since 2015. Arkansas had won the series in odd-numbered years while MSU had won in even-numbered years, until 2022.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
- Date: Saturday, April 2
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Streaming: ESPN.com
How To ListenListen to Arkansas Razorbacks baseball all season long on your local Razorbacks Sports Network affiliate. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter provide the call. BASEBALL RADIO AFFILIATES
|City
|Station
|Conway
|KASR-FM
|92.7
|El Dorado
|KELD-FM
|107.1
|Fayetteville
|KQSM-FM
|92.1
|Fayetteville
|KYNG-AM
|AM 1590
|Forrest City
|KJXK-FM
|106.5
|Forrest City
|KJXK-AM
|AM 950
|Fort Smith
|KERX-FM
|95.3
|Hot Springs / Mena
|KTTG-FM
|96.3
|Little Rock
|KABZ-FM
|103.7
|Marshall
|KBCN-FM
|104.3
|Rogers
|KURM-FM
|100.3
|Rogers
|KURM-AM
|AM 790
|Russellville
|KARV-FM
|101.3
|Russellville
|KARV-AM
|610
|Stuttgart
|KWAK-FM
|105.5
|Texarkana
|KKTK-AM
|1400
Players to watch
Arkansas
- Second baseman Robert Moore, a preseason All-American, has come alive in the series against Mississippi State. He had a home run, three runs scored and two walks in Game 2.
- Third baseman Cayden Wallace went 2 for 5 with a double and four RBIs in the second game.
Mississippi State
- Rightfielder Kellum Clark plated Mississippi State's first run Saturday and went 2 for 3 with a run himself.
1
1
Comments / 0