TFP Special Report: Sex Felons Near Saint Leo University

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – The Free Press continues its “Sex Felons Special Report” covering sexual offenders and predators located within one mile of a college or university campus or off-site location.

Earlier sex felon reports can be found on Hillsborough Community College , Unive r sity of South Florida , Polk State College , and St. Petersburg College .

The search for this Saint Leo University report was April 3, 2022.

33701 FL-52, Saint Edward Hall, Saint Leo, Florida (East Pasco Education Center)

1 sex felon including 1 sexual offender and 0 sexual predators

There are 0 listed transients

There are no listed addresses housing multiple sex felons

8102 Condor Street, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida (Albert B. Arrighi Education Center)

There are no listed sexual offenders or sexual predators

1120 East Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa (Tampa Education Center)

24 sex felons including 20 sexual offenders and 4 sexual predators

There are 4 listed transients located at East Kennedy Boulevard and North Brush Street, East Polk Street and North Morgan Street, Southeast corner of North Morgan Street and East Laurel Street, and East Henderson Avenue/North Florida Avenue

Listed addresses housing multiple sex felons include 2006 Elmwood Avenue, 2007 Elmwood Avenue, 1905 North Taliaferro Avenue, and U.S. Marshal Incarceration

11415 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Brooksville (Pasco Hernando Education Office)

There are no listed sexual offenders or sexual predators

1930 SW 38 th Avenue, Ocala (Ocala Education Center)

There are 5 sex felons including 5 sexual offenders and 0 sexual predators

There are 0 listed transients

There are no listed addresses housing multiple sex felons

149 SE College Place, Lake City (Florida Gateway College Campus)

There are 2 sex felons including 1 sexual offender and 1 sexual predator

There are 0 listed transients

There are no listed addresses housing multiple sex felons

9775 Crosshill Boulevard, Jacksonville (Jacksonville Education Center)

There is 1 sex felon including 1 sexual offender and 0 sexual predators

There are 0 listed transients

There are no listed addresses housing multiple sex felons

Mayport Naval Station, Building 460, Jacksonville (Mayport Education Office)

Information is not available for this location

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .