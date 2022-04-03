Montgomery College Awarded $350,000 from National Science Foundation to Advance Biopharmaceutical Technician Education
Montgomery College has been awarded a $350,000 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant for its project, New to ATE: Improving Biopharmaceutical Technician Education with Cell and Gene Therapy Credentials (NSF 2155187), that begins July 1, 2022. The Biopharmaceutical Technician Education project will address the rapidly-growing demand in the Montgomery College...mocoshow.com
