You Can Now Make Spotify Blend Playlists With Groups And Artists

There are so many reasons why spring is my favorite season of the year: the days have finally gotten longer, the ice and snow have begun to melt, and the astrological new year has begun. If you’ve been feeling sluggish or unmotivated since the year began, not to worry, Aries season will get you moving. As the cardinal fire sign of the zodiac, it’s no wonder this is the sign that begins the zodiacal wheel. This is a sign all about honesty, assertion, and ambition, which is exactly the kind of energy everyone needs coming out of dreamy, idealistic Pisces season. As the sun and moon come together in this sign, the emotional meaning of the April 2022 new moon is all about emotional independence. What do you want, and how can you make sure that you get it?

