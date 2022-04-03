ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

You Can Now Make Spotify Blend Playlists With Groups And Artists

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you loved Spotify Blend when it launched in August 2021, you’ll be pumped to try the music app’s latest features. Even if you’re not a stan yet, once you know how to make a Spotify Blend with artists and multiple people, you might just find yourself merging playlists more often....

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wade Releases Music Video For The Sultry “Take Me Away”

Morgan Wade has a brand new music video out today. From her debut 2021 album Reckless, she just released the video for her sultry song, “Take Me Away.”. Written by Morgan, it’s easily the most vulnerable song on the track list, and stands out for the fact that it’s a much softer take on love than a lot of the other songs on the record.
L.A. Weekly

Dua Lipa with Dual Forum Shows

Dua Lipa with Dual Forum Shows: Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zoua join English pop mega star Dua Lipa for two nights at the Forum, with Lipa enjoying a period of deserved success following the release of her excellent Future Nostalgia album. This week saw the release of the awesome “The...
SFGate

First Grammy Performers Unveiled: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, More

The Recording Academy has announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year’s show: Taking the stage on Music’s proverbial Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Taking place live from...
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Elite Daily

Your Feelings Will Boldly Make Themselves Known During April’s New Moon

There are so many reasons why spring is my favorite season of the year: the days have finally gotten longer, the ice and snow have begun to melt, and the astrological new year has begun. If you’ve been feeling sluggish or unmotivated since the year began, not to worry, Aries season will get you moving. As the cardinal fire sign of the zodiac, it’s no wonder this is the sign that begins the zodiacal wheel. This is a sign all about honesty, assertion, and ambition, which is exactly the kind of energy everyone needs coming out of dreamy, idealistic Pisces season. As the sun and moon come together in this sign, the emotional meaning of the April 2022 new moon is all about emotional independence. What do you want, and how can you make sure that you get it?
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
morningbrew.com

Levitating through the drama of Dua Lipa’s copyright cases

Dua Lipa may currently be selling out stadiums on a 28-country tour, but her biggest song—2020’s “Levitating”—runs the risk of ruining her summer. The pop star was hit with two high-profile lawsuits this month from artists who claim “Levitating” ripped off their songs.
Laredo Morning Times

Dua Lipa’s Dual Lawsuits Explained: Musicologists Break Down ‘Levitating’ Similarities

The first of the copyright infringement suits comes from Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System, which accused Lipa of copying its 2017 song “Live Your Life.” The second hails from songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who allege that Lipa stole from two of their songs — “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” (1979) and “Don Diablo” (1980).
PopSugar

Work Out to Your Favorite Queer Artists With This Pride Playlist

Whether we feel like bopping along to this year's top hits or belting out an Olivia Rodrigo ballad mid-sprint, our workout music library has us covered. However, it wouldn't be complete without a compilation of upbeat hits from our favorite queer artists. Our pride playlist includes 30 high-energy bangers from queer musicians like Dove Cameron, Janelle Monáe, Lil Nas X, Big Freedia, JORDY, and more. Not only will this playlist get you and your booty moving, but it's a great way celebrate and support LGBTQ+ artists during Pride month and beyond. Download Spotify so you can stream this pride playlist whenever and wherever.
9to5Mac

Spotify update brings expanded controls to collaborative playlists

For those who like to create custom playlists with friends on Spotify, collaborative playlists have been a crucial feature on the platform. This week, Spotify is updating the feature to add new levels of control for playlist creators. Users will now have a closer look at who is contributing and...
ComicBook

Turning Red Releases Spotify Character Playlists

Turning Red made some Spotify playlists for all the main characters in the movie. Over on Disney Canada's page, you can check out what Meilin, Priya, Abby, and Miriam are listening to outside of the movie. Tons of people have become big fans of the quartet as they tried to help Mei navigate puberty. (There are some inspired selections, especially on Abby and Priya's side of things. Evanessence anyone?) Moments like this just go to show fans that Turning Red really was a major moment on Disney+. Encanto might still be in pole position for fan-attention this year. But, Mei's squad is gaining ground fast. Any playlist for these characters wouldn't be complete without 4-Town, and the boyband made for the movie is along for the ride too. Check out Disney Canada's tweet about this down here.
Elite Daily

This 1 Lyric In Harry's New Song Has Fans Convinced It's About Olivia

Harry Styles’ highly anticipated single “As It Was” dropped on April 1, and it already has fans speculating that the song is about Styles’ ongoing romance with Olivia Wilde. And there’s a pretty convincing reason why that is. There’s one specific line in the lyrics that sounds like a total giveaway, but you can be the judge of that. The lyric in question has everyone wondering if Harry Styles’ “As It Was” really is about Olivia Wilde.
