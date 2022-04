MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An empty field along South Germantown Road could soon be home to a multi-acre mini-golf and entertainment facility. This comes after an application was recently submitted to the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board detailing plans for an event center that would have a full-service restaurant, bar, event space, outdoor seating and dining, outdoor patio and mini golf – similar to facilities like “Topgolf” that are placed located the country.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 19 DAYS AGO