ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Become a Python Programming Pro With Hundreds Off This Training Bundle

By Max McHone
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't need to drop thousands on pricey university courses to the get professional training and hands-on experience you need to take your IT career to the next level. Online courses are a convenient and affordable alternative that allow you to work at your own pace...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best LinkedIn Learning Courses for Job Seekers

In this competitive job market, staying ahead of other candidates is crucial to grab the best opportunities your way. Learning through online courses gives you that edge and the flexibility to learn anytime and from anywhere. LinkedIn Learning is one of the best platforms out there for learning online, with...
SOCIAL MEDIA
ZDNet

Beginner computer classes online: What can you take, and where?

Computers are part of our schools, workplaces, and everyday lives. Whether you're a beginning or advanced learner, taking computer classes online can enhance your foundational, coding, and development skills. This list provides a host of free and paid platforms offering beginner and intermediate classes in computing basics plus topics like...
COMPUTERS
Popular Science

Crush CompTIA certification exams with ease with this training bundle

Just like you won’t let a medical professional treat you without first making sure that they indeed hold a medical license and aren’t just some quack, companies don’t simply hire cybersecurity professionals who claim to possess legitimate cybersecurity knowledge and skills. When it comes to hiring, those who can show certifications are ahead of the pack, since certifications are industry-recognized proof that they have the technical skillset to perform the job they will be hired to do.
COMPUTERS
WestfairOnline

DRONE PILOT-TRAINING PROGRAM

Aquiline Drones (AD), a full-service drone-solutions company is offering its Flight-to-the-Future online training curriculum, complete with the guidance of an instructor as an encouragement for people to consider a rewarding career as a commercial drone pilot. Sessions will be offered at the company’s downtown Hartford headquarters on the 14th floor of the historic Stark Building located at 750 Main…
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Python Programming#Stacksocial
ZDNet

Programming languages: Python just got a boost from Facebook's Meta

Meta, which owns Facebook, has given $300,00 to the Python Software Foundation (PSF), the group that maintains Core Python (CPython) – the open-source programming language that powers most machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence apps. "Python is very important to Meta," said the PSF, noting that PyTorch is built...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Understanding the Magic of 'this' in JavaScript

In Javascript, 'this' is a keyword in Javascript which refers to a property or set of properties within a certain context. In the global context, this refers to the global object - which in the browser is window, but is globalThis in Node.JS and other implementations of Javascript. In strict mode, this inside a function is undefined, but in other places, this means different things. It works differently depending on if you are using strict mode or not - so it's important you do some tests before changing your code.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Python
ZDNet

How to get into tech as a nurse

The booming tech industry needs professionals with diverse abilities. And nurses bring in-demand skills to the tech field. With technical and non-technical job openings, the tech sector has something for everyone. Curious about how to get into tech as a nurse? Start by considering your strengths and which roles overlap...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Remote work vs back to the office? It's more complicated than you realise

The existence of the office was secure so long as one basic assumption still held true: that collecting teams together in one physical space – along with all the information and the tools they needed to process that data – was the most productive way of arranging a knowledge-based organisation.
TRAVEL
hackernoon.com

OOP in Python: Understanding Private and Public Methods

In this post, we will go over the other building block - *methods*. A *method* is a function embedded inside a *class* that must have at least one parameter. Methods can be private or public. Understand the different types of methods and how to use them in this Python Class.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
pocketnow.com

Click here to save on the Xbox Series S bundled with a wireless controller, the latest iPad Pro models and more

You can currently score a new Microsoft Xbox Series S with Fortnite and Rocket League and an extra wireless controller bundle for just $299 shipped. This bundle usually sells for $434, but you can currently get yours for $350 after receiving a 19 percent discount that will get you $83.94 savings. However, this deal gets more interesting when adding promo code GJD25 at checkout. This bundle includes a new Xbox Series S gaming console, an Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White, plus the extra controller in Blue. You also get a high-speed HDMI cable, plus 1,000 v-Bucks and 1,000 Rocket League credits. You can get the same bundle at Amazon.com. It is currently available for $300, but it won’t include the extra wireless controller.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

An Essential Guide to Data Collection for Conversational AI

A team recently implemented an internal static website that allows employees to download technical reports. We needed to find a solution to secure our static website on AWS S3. We use Okta for all Identity and User Management, so whatever solution we found had to plug-in with Okta. That's when we learned about AWS [email protected], which lets you run Lambda Functions at different stages of a request and response to and from CloudFront.
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

A simple guide to definitively answer whether or not you should quit your job

Job openings neared a record high at the end of last year and employers are still struggling to fill positions. Getting hit up by a never-ending deluge of recruiter emails and contending with the fear that you’re growing slower or earning less than your peers can cause a lot of anxiety. Or maybe you’re worried that the phone isn’t ringing as you read headlines about everyone else getting pay increases or promotions. In any case, asking for what you want can cause a lot of anxiety. And moving jobs can cause a lot of stress.
JOBS
MedicalXpress

Researchers outline bias in epidemic research and offer a new simulation tool to guide future work

A team of researchers unpacks a series of biases in epidemic research, ranging from clinical trials to data collection, and offers a game-theory approach to address them, in a new analysis. The work sheds new light on the pitfalls associated with technology development and deployment in combating global crises like COVID-19, with a look toward future pandemic scenarios.
SCIENCE
hackernoon.com

How Do You Make Cloud Migration Easier?

Cloud migration. It’s a term that comes up in most enterprise conversations at least once. While the term represents the practice of moving from on-premises infrastructure to cloud infrastructure, what is meant by “cloud migration” has evolved. Cloud migration is no longer as simple as moving from on-prem servers to AWS EC2. It could include moving to managed databases or API gateways, or maybe you need AWS for some workloads and Azure for others. Perhaps you’re a financial or public sector organization, and you need a private cloud. Or maybe you need to meet special regulatory requirements. In this article, we’re going to look at three best practices for making cloud migration easier for your enterprise: Refine your culture. Engage in intelligent change. Observe and monitor.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy