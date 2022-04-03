Become a Python Programming Pro With Hundreds Off This Training Bundle

You can currently score a new Microsoft Xbox Series S with Fortnite and Rocket League and an extra wireless controller bundle for just $299 shipped. This bundle usually sells for $434, but you can currently get yours for $350 after receiving a 19 percent discount that will get you $83.94 savings. However, this deal gets more interesting when adding promo code GJD25 at checkout. This bundle includes a new Xbox Series S gaming console, an Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White, plus the extra controller in Blue. You also get a high-speed HDMI cable, plus 1,000 v-Bucks and 1,000 Rocket League credits. You can get the same bundle at Amazon.com. It is currently available for $300, but it won’t include the extra wireless controller.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 DAYS AGO