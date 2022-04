A suspect who was arrested in February for the cold case murder of a Niles, Michigan woman has accepted a plea deal in the case. In February, Michigan State Police announced the arrest of an Indiana man believed to have murdered 30-year-old Roxanne Wood in 1987. According to a release from Michigan State Police (MSP), Patrick Wayne Gilham pleaded no contest to Second Degree Murder for the 1987 murder of Roxanne Wood. Gilham's plea deal will guarantee he serves a minimum sentence of 23 years in prison.

NILES, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO