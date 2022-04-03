ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Great Horned Owlet In The Village Of Springdale

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis great horned owlet spotted in the Village...

www.villages-news.com

Fox11online.com

Great horned owl family drawing attention at Appleton's City Park

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Birdwatching is part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin, and Appleton's oldest park is attracting the attention. A family of great horned owls has occupied a nest in a tree in City Park, and the young owlets are getting noticed. Birdwatcher and professional photographer Tim Mayer of...
APPLETON, WI
The Hawk Eye

'They're such cool birds': Bridge to Starr's Cave closed to protect great horned owl and nest

Eric Larsen has been a regular visitor to Starr's Cave Nature Center and Preserve, each time taking a mid-hike break midway across the bridge connecting Flint River Trail to the cave.  "I'd stand in the middle of the bridge and just take it all in," Larsen, who moved to Burlington from Seattle in October, told The Hawk Eye on Monday as he returned to the parking lot from his hike.  ...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Grizzly Charges Whole Herd of Elk

A while ago we showed you the grisly video (pun intended) of a grizzly bear battling - and killing - an elk in the Yellowstone River. It was as dramatic a piece of footage as we've ever seen, and a stunning demonstration of the power of a grizzly bear. But...
ANIMALS
News 12

Great horned owl rescued by firefighters in Greenwich

A great horned owl was rescued by a couple of firefighters in Greenwich on Monday. The owl was suspended on a fishing line 15-feet above the South Stanwich reservoir when an eagle-eyed mom spotted it picking up her son from school. After trying to reach Animal Control, which was closed...
GREENWICH, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Miami Herald

Baby moose has to be relocated after people fed it too often in Colorado

People wouldn’t stop feeding and petting a baby moose in a Colorado town. Wildlife officials received two reports of moose sightings in Grand Lake on Friday, March 11, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported. When they arrived to monitor the moose, they saw “concerning and dangerous behavior.”. “Moose are...
ANIMALS
San Diego Channel

Photos: Utah biologists check on hibernating bears

Utah biologists took an expedition over the weekend into remote areas of the mountains to check on the condition of hibernating bears. They wanted to see if the bears had babies, check on their health, and replace GPS tracking collars. Faith Jolley with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources documented...
UTAH STATE
Travel + Leisure

12 of the Best Places to Camp in U.S. State Parks

You may dream of seeing the geysers of Yosemite or the overwhelming greatness of the Grand Canyon, but chances are you have a handful of little wonders in your own backyard. State parks like Goblin Valley in Utah hold their own against the neighboring Arches National Park (or Canyonlands, for that matter), while Maine's Baxter State Park is arguably just as wild as the well-known Acadia National Park (Baxter doesn't even have running water!). Plus, state parks tend to be less crowded and more affordable, two things that bode well for overnight guests.
UTAH STATE
News19 WLTX

Gator sighting in Springdale neighborhood concerns residents

SPRINGDALE, S.C. — Residents are on high alert in a Springdale neighborhood called Shadblow Estates because of an alligator sighting in their neighborhood pond. One resident, Jeff Lee, is particularly concerned because of his three chihuahua mixes that follow him around outside. He's lived in his house on the...
ANIMALS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Signs of spring: Forest Park owlets attract fans, followers

ST. LOUIS — In a closely guarded location in Forest Park on Saturday, something miraculous was happening. Betty and Sidney were preparing to fly. The two great horned owlets, named after recently deceased actors, Betty White and Sidney Poitier, were inching toward nature’s annual debut: spring. Flowers were...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
cbs19news

Great Horned owlet returned home after fall from nest

ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A baby owl that fell out of its nest during high winds in Roanoke County has been returned to that nest. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke says the Great Horned owlet was found in the Boones Mill area. Due to its age, officials...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
KWQC

Starr’s Cave Nature Center closes bridge after great horned owl incident

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Starr’s Cave Nature Center has closed the bridge after conservationists were told some visitors were throwing things at the great horned owls nest. “We closed off the bridge so no one else would go down there and disturb her and being a wild animal you really shouldn’t be getting that close to her anyways,” said Kelly Rundell with the Des Moines County Conservation. “99.9 percent of the public is really supportive of our decision to close the bridge and they completely understand.”
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
UPI News

Great horned owl rescued from fishing line over Connecticut reservoir

March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of a great horned owl spotted suspended from a fishing line about 15 feet over a reservoir. Lisa Small said she was on her way home after picking her son up from Parkway School in Greenwich when she spotted the owl dangling from some fishing line that was tangled in a tree branch over the South Stanwich Reservoir.
CONNECTICUT STATE

