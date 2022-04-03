Mike Saunders Transferring to Utah

The sophomore was Cincinnati's first guard off the bench in 2021-22.

CINCINNATI — Mike Saunders is headed from the AAC to the PAC-12. The guard is joining the Utah Utes after entering the transfer portal last month.

Fellow guard Mason Madsen also entered the portal alongside Saunders and could join him in Utah. Madsen's brother, Gabe, is a current member of the Utah roster.

Saunders averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in 33 games. The season included a career-high 20 points in a win against then-No. 14 Illinois in the Hall of Fame Classic last November.

Cincinnati is yet to add a player from the portal but has been talking to roughly 20 players in limbo so far.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Moves Ahead of Kyle Hamilton, Becomes Top Defensive Back on Latest 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

Old Dominion Transfer Forward Kalu Ezipke Places UC in Top-Six School Choices

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Diving Head-First Into Guard Transfer Market

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Targeting Multiple Power-Five Guards

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Goes Earlier Than Ever in Latest Mock Draft

Three Centers Cincinnati Needs to Target in the Transfer Portal

Evan Prater Comments on his QB Battle with Ben Bryant

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2023 Cornerback and 2024 Tight End

David Dejulius Announces Return to Cincinnati

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Has Private Meeting With Head Coach of Team Picking in Top Five Following Pro Day

UC Interested in Transfer Guard Jaelin Llewellyn

Desmond Ridder States Case to be First Quarterback Selected in 2022 NFL Draft

Bearcats Guard Mike Saunders Entering Transfer Portal

Ahmad Gardner: 'Everybody Wants to Score the First Touchdown on me'

Viktor Lakhin Returning to Cincinnati for 2022-23 Season

Major NFL Film Analyst: Desmond Ridder 'Should be a First-Round Draft Pick'

Three Positions to Watch as UC Football Kicks off 2022 Spring Practice

Luke Fickell Earns Top-10 Status on Multiple 'Best CFB Coaches' Lists

ESPN Names Luke Fickell the Best CFB Coaching Hire Over Past Five Years

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant Showcase Their Athleticism

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Jerome Ford Performs in Front of NFL Evaluators

Ahmad Gardner: 'I Don't Have Plans on Giving up' a Touchdown in the NFL

2022 NFL Combine Check-In: Desmond Ridder and Alec Pierce Notch Eye-Popping Testing Results

Report: Cincinnati Partners With Brandr to Expand NIL Opportunities

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

Look: UC Football Team Honored at Cincinnati City Hall

Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk