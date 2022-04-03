Mike Saunders Transferring to Utah
The sophomore was Cincinnati's first guard off the bench in 2021-22.
CINCINNATI — Mike Saunders is headed from the AAC to the PAC-12. The guard is joining the Utah Utes after entering the transfer portal last month.
Fellow guard Mason Madsen also entered the portal alongside Saunders and could join him in Utah. Madsen's brother, Gabe, is a current member of the Utah roster.
Saunders averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in 33 games. The season included a career-high 20 points in a win against then-No. 14 Illinois in the Hall of Fame Classic last November.
Cincinnati is yet to add a player from the portal but has been talking to roughly 20 players in limbo so far.
