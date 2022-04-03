Airline makes gender-neutral uniform policy

SEATAC, Wash. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Alaska Airlines is going gender-neutral with its uniform policy for employees. In a statement, the airline said the updated guidelines will "Provide more freedom and...
Several investors, led by Trillium Asset Management, are urging Starbucks to adopt a global policy of neutrality for all current and future attempts of its workers to organize. They also want Starbucks to reach "fair and timely" collective bargains with workers who vote to join the union. The group, which...
Airlines for America, a trade group made up of the CEOs of several of America's largest airlines, wrote a letter to President Joe Biden to end COVID precautions for travelers. The letter urged the president to lift the mask mandate and pre-departure testing requirements. "Now is the time for the...
ORLANDO, Fla. – A group of airline leaders sent a letter to President Biden, asking for an end to the federal mask mandate. In the letter, the heads of Jet Blue, Southwest, Delta, American Airlines and others said the requirement is “no longer aligned with the realities of the current epidemiological environment.”
March 18 (Reuters) - A lawsuit filed on Friday accuses Google of systemic racial bias against Black employees, saying the search engine company steers them to lower-level jobs, pays them less and denies them opportunities to advance because of their race. According to a complaint seeking class-action status, Google maintains...
Strands for Trans, a campaign that maps transgender-friendly barbershops and salons, launched five years ago as stories of trans people facing discrimination in these spaces surfaced online. Now, amid a surge of anti-LGBTQ legislation, the organizers behind the campaign — including the owners of the gender-inclusive grooming salon Barba in...
American passports will soon allow transgender travelers to select a new "X" gender marker, federal officials announced Thursday, which happens to be International Transgender Day of Visibility.Starting April 11, travelers will be able to choose male, female or "X" for transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming, and the gender selected will not need to match what's on a person's supporting documentation, such as their birth certificate."You know, the freedom of being yourself," traveler Tiffany McCain said. "It's a great idea, it really is."The Biden Administration says many transgender Americans still face systemic barriers, discrimination, and acts of violence, so the change...
The Biden administration is commemorating International Transgender Day of Visibility with new policy actions to support trans communities facing a wave of discriminative legislation at the state level. The newly announced measures will include policies aimed at improving mental health among trans children, helping trans people gain easier access to...
Primary has entered an exclusive partnership with specialty baby products retailer buybuy BABY, a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY). Under the agreement, Primary will launch its gender-neutral clothing assortment for newborns and toddlers, as part of buybuy BABY's 'welcome to parenthood' Buzzworthy Brands initiative. The collection...
The confirmation of Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender federal official in the U.S., as assistant secretary to Department of Health and Human Services, showed the progress toward acceptance that transgender people have recently made in many parts of the world. Despite intense pushback, trans people all over the world...
Short Film Chronicles the Quinceañera Dream of One Woman. NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking International Transgender Day of Visibility, Pantene today released a documentary-style short film chronicling the Quinceañera of a transgender woman, Isa, denied one as a teenager. Longtime agency Grey New York created the campaign.
Google’s autocomplete feature attempts to make internet browsing and the retrieval of accurate information easier, but is this supposedly convenient attribute helping fuel conspiracy theories and mislead the public?
Agency to add ‘X’ to current gender options on intake form. Change to employers’ EEO-1 form would require commission vote. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will add a nonbinary option for people filing discrimination charges, the agency announced. Currently, when a worker files a charge with...
Workplaces are dynamic and constantly changing, which leads some managers to think that new perspective is better. However, older employees are an advantage for employers because they often bring a strong work ethic and unparalleled knowledge from their tenured careers. These employees can share their personal experiences from the different...
The list of states passing laws that target LGBTQ rights is growing. Last week, the governors of Arizona and Oklahoma signed bills preventing transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identities. That followed Florida’s passage of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” education law.
