ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU Eagle Cam: Johnson City female Bald Eagle has a name

By Contributed to the Press
Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new lady American Bald Eagle residing in the Johnson City nest viewed by thousands via one of the East Tennessee State University Department of Biological Sciences’ Eagle Cams now has a name. The new female eagle who is currently incubating her first clutch of eggs at the...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

First eaglet born in Hanover Eagle Cam nest

HANOVER, Pa. — The first baby eagle of the season has hatched in the Hanover-area nest monitored by the popular Eagle Cam. The eaglet was seen in the nest early Tuesday morning, according to veteran birdwatcher and Eagle Cam fan Karen Lippy, who announced the big news on her Facebook page.
HANOVER, PA
103GBF

Bald Eagle Spotted Enjoying a Snack in Boonville

Since the year 1782 Bald Eagles have been the national bird of the United States. Even though these majestic raptors are native to our area, there's still always something so cool about catching a glimpse of one of these birds in the wild. A bald eagle was spotted having a...
BOONVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluff City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Johnson City, TN
Pets & Animals
City
Johnson City, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton driver killed in drag racing accident

Lucas McKinney, a drag racer from Elizabethton, was fatally injured Saturday in an accident at Farmington Dragway in Mocksville, North Carolina. A graduate of Hampton, the 22-year-old McKinney won the High School Challenge at Bristol Dragway in 2018. He was the son of Todd and Amy McKinney, successful drag racers in their own right.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Sends Message To the ‘Brave Men and Women’ Fighting East Tennessee Wildfire

On Thursday afternoon, a mandatory evacuation was ordered in East Tennessee due to a wildfire growing rapidly in the Pigeon Forge area. The fire, called the Indigo Lane Fire and Hatcher Mountain Fire, has now burned 3,700 acres and damaged 100 structures. Watching the terrifying situation unfold from her home in Brentwood, Tennessee, Dolly Parton took to Twitter to share both pride and worry for her home state.
BRENTWOOD, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Newest Bald Eagle Makes Live Debut

The DNR Friday reported the second egg in the nest had been cracked open and the two eaglets are now being fed by their parents. The eggs were laid last month (Feb 12 and 16) and thousands of Minnesotans have been checking out the nest and its occupants through the DNR’s live EagleCam.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

First Eaglet Of 2022 Hatches In Hays’ Bald Eagles Nest

By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first eaglet of 2022 has hatched in the Hays’ bald eagles nest. This is the 16th eaglet since 2013 for the bald eagle pair nesting in the city’s Hays neighborhood. They have two other eggs in their nest. (Source: Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania/PixCams) It’s been 37 days since the female eagle laid the first egg on Feb. 11. Bald eagle eggs typically take between 35-38 days to hatch, the Audubon Society said. Now that there’s an eaglet in the nest, the Audubon Society said the eagle parents will stay there round the clock to keep the baby warm and incubate the other eggs. The adults bring food back to the nest for each other and for the eaglet. They tear it into small pieces for the baby bird, Audubon Society said. You can watch the Hays’ eagles on the live eagle cam, just click here to watch.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagles#American Bald Eagle
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ozaukee County bald eagle rescue; bird of prey in ICU, eating well

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A bald eagle was rescued in Fredonia a week ago – and now, Ozaukee County officials are answering questions about that rescue. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to Shady Lane Road in the Town of Fredonia for an injured eagle along the roadway.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
9NEWS

New Standley Lake live cam replaces the popular Eagle Cam

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The City of Westminster launched a new Standley Lake live cam last week that replaces its popular Eagle Cam, though this one doesn't point at the bald eagle nest. Instead, the 24/7 year-round camera shows the park's Bird Island, which is about 400 feet offshore and...
WESTMINSTER, CO
Kingsport Times-News

Nickajack Cave should be turned into a state historic site

I once visited Marion County’s Nickajack Cave and was sad about how little the history of the place is told there. The woods near the cave have a trail and boardwalk, and the area is maintained as a wildlife refuge by TVA and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. But, in my opinion, the cave (now permanently flooded by Nickajack Dam) is the most overlooked historic site in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy