ETSU Eagle Cam: Johnson City female Bald Eagle has a name

By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first eaglet of 2022 has hatched in the Hays’ bald eagles nest. This is the 16th eaglet since 2013 for the bald eagle pair nesting in the city’s Hays neighborhood. They have two other eggs in their nest. (Source: Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania/PixCams) It’s been 37 days since the female eagle laid the first egg on Feb. 11. Bald eagle eggs typically take between 35-38 days to hatch, the Audubon Society said. Now that there’s an eaglet in the nest, the Audubon Society said the eagle parents will stay there round the clock to keep the baby warm and incubate the other eggs. The adults bring food back to the nest for each other and for the eaglet. They tear it into small pieces for the baby bird, Audubon Society said. You can watch the Hays’ eagles on the live eagle cam, just click here to watch.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO