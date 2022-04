AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods says it will be a "game-time decision" on whether he plays in the 86th Masters, which is scheduled to begin Thursday. Woods, 46, hasn't played a round in a regular PGA Tour event in more than 500 days. He has been recovering from serious injuries to his right leg and right foot that he suffered in a car wreck outside Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021. Woods was at Augusta National on Sunday to continue his practice and preparation.

