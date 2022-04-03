ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

First sister Valerie Biden Owens

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article▶ Watch Video: Valerie Biden Owens on “Growing Up Biden”. “I do love in hearing about your own career and your work on the campaigns, that you’ve been described as ‘an iron fist in a cashmere glove,'” said “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah...

www.wsgw.com

