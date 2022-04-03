ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Jim Springfield announces his candidacy for St. Augustine City Commission

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mkbdl_0ey66Htm00
Jim Springfield announces his candidacy for St. Augustine City Commission Florida native and retired educator Jim Springfield expresses his desire to continue serving his community in politics.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida native and retired educator Jim Springfield has filed with the St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections to become a candidate for the St. Augustine City Commission, Seat 5.

STORY: JSO investigating drive-by shooting that left man with multiple injuries

The 69-year-old says that he has a desire to serve because he is deeply committed to the city and wants to help guide the community’s direction. He is concerned with environmental issues such as flooding and protecting green spaces, future development, continuing proper fire and police services and available affordable housing.

“I have lived in St. Augustine for over 30 years and have seen a lot of changes within that time,” Springfield explains. “I look forward to providing a common sense approach for the City’s future and addressing the key issues affecting this beautiful place we call home.”

STORY: Two occupants miraculously safe after helicopter crash in Columbia County

Springfield is the former director of the Outdoor Education Center for Alachua County Public Schools. He has held several positions within the St. Johns County School District, including assistant principal for Murray and Sebastian Middle Schools and principal of Gamble Rogers Middle School, during which he was selected as the Region Principal of the Year in the State of Florida.

In 1999, Springfield was named the first principal of Bartram Trail High School and in 2002, became the assistant superintendent for human resources with the St. Johns County School District.

Springfield retired in 2011 after 34 years in public education. Most recently, he served as chief human resource officer for Flagler College from 2017-2022 and also taught at the college as an adjunct professor.

STORY: Police investigating the homicide of woman in early 50s in Mandarin area

Doug Wiles, president of Herbie Wiles Insurance and former member and minority leader of the Florida House of Representatives, has endorsed Jim Springfield for St. Augustine City Commission, Seat 5, saying, “I’ve known Jim Springfield for many years as a public school principal, worked alongside him as a volunteer in community service organizations, and served with him as a Trustee of the City’s Firefighter Pension Fund. His background and character are qualities that will make him an excellent City Commissioner.”

For more information, visit Springfield’s WEBSITE or check out his social media at @votejimspringfield.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
Action News Jax
Action News Jax

90K+

Followers

95K+

Posts

27M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KCBD

Keri Thomas officially announced her candidacy for City Council District 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Keri Thomas announced her candidacy for City Council District 5 at Teddy Jacks on Tuesday, March 15 at 10:30 a.m. Thomas is a businesswoman, wife, and mother. She works with Project Destiny, Health Freedom for Lubbock, and Operation Hope. Keri Thomas issued the following statement with...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Springfield, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Fox News

Alligator interrupts Florida school's swim team practice

No swimming with the alligators. While an alligator would make an appropriate mascot for a swim team, even the best swimmers try to avoid swimming with these animals. That didn't stop one reptile from jumping into the pool while a Florida school's swim team was practicing. The Lake County Sheriff's...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Education#Affordable Housing#Jso#Sebastian Middle Schools#Bartram Trail High School
The Independent

What is Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a controversial piece of legislation aimed at restricting schools in the Sunshine State from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues, with teachers opening themselves up to lawsuits should they fail to comply.Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics but formally known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, the text of the legislation states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through [third grade]” or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or...
POLITICS
Salon

DeSantis eyes special session to target Florida's Black-held congressional seats: report

Florida lawmakers gave their Republican governor nearly everything he demanded during the current legislative session, which ends today. They passed restrictions on abortion, immigration and teaching about race and sexual orientation and gender. They gave him the election fraud police force he said is necessary and capitulated to his threat to veto a water bill pushed by the sugar industry but opposed by Everglades advocates.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS
POLITICO

What sparked Florida's bitter LGBTQ battle

Stroke of a pen — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — amid a national controversy that drew in the White House — used the backdrop of a Pasco County charter school to sign the “Parental Rights in Education” bill into law on Monday. Lawsuits coming? —...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
95K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy