SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the strongest storm systems is expected to hit the Inland Northwest early next week with high winds being the primary weather factor. The set up is a low pressure area that will be slingshot from the North Pacific Ocean into the Pacific Northwest arriving quickly Monday morning. While the usual heavy rain for western Washington and heavy snow for the Cascades is a guarantee, the amount of wind will be noteworthy across the state, particularly in the Columbia Basin, Spokane area and the coasts of western Washington.

3 DAYS AGO