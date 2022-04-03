ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Baxters Corner Man Dies Following Crash in Saint John Area

By Mark Shaw
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A 62-year-old man from Baxters Corner, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening just northeast of Saint John. The Hampton RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick...

1019therock.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Presque Isle, ME
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

