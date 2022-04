PHILADELPHIA (WJAC) — State police have identified and charged the woman accused of hitting and killing two troopers and a pedestrian with her vehicle early Monday morning. According to state police, 21-year-old Jayana Webb has been charged with three counts of third degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, three counts of homicide by vehicle, two counts of second degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, three counts of involuntary manslaughter and other related charges.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO