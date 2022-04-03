ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Krispy Kreme will give you 12 free doughnuts if either NCAA championship game is decided by 12 points

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpRYO_0ey64tvc00

(NEXSTAR) – Does Krispy Kreme have some sort of gambling problem?

The doughnut chain announced this week that customers can redeem a dozen free doughnuts — yes, an entire dozen — if either of the upcoming college basketball championship games is “decided by a dozen” points.

If indeed the final score is decided by exactly 12 points, anyone and everyone in the U.S. will qualify for a free Original Glazed dozen at participating Krispy Kreme locations for one day only on April 5.

Guests wishing to redeem the deal merely need to pay any sales tax. Other restrictions also apply.

Firefighter’s video shows intensity of Sevier County wildfires amid flame, swirling embers

As Krispy Kreme notes, it’s not entirely uncommon for an NCAA championship game to be decided by 12 points. It happened during both the men’s and women’s championship games in 2002, as well as another seven times in NCAA history.

Can’t wait for the championship games? Participating Krispy Kreme locations are also offering free glazed doughnuts (one per customer) for any guest who shows “proof of either a busted or booming bracket.”

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Championship is scheduled for Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. EST. The 2022 NCAA Men’s Championship is scheduled for Monday, April 4 at 9:20 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
WATE
WATE

16K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Sevier County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Sevier County, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
County
Sevier County, TN
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes Prediction For Arch Manning

Every major college football program has offered a scholarship to five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in recent memory. As such, power programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas are all on the hunt for the next great Manning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Doughnut#Food Drink#Ncaa Men S Championship#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
The Spun

New Prediction For 5-Star QB Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier Saturday morning, a new prediction rolled in for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. Recruiting expert Mike Farrell suggested the two “lead dogs” are Alabama and Texas. He later picked the Longhorns as the next landing spot for the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. “But...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WATE

WATE

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy