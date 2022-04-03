Baxters Corner Man Dies Following Crash in Saint John Area
A 62-year-old man from Baxters Corner, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening just northeast of Saint John. The Hampton RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick...q961.com
