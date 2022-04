CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was stopped by law enforcement on April 1st after being clocked at 106 miles per hour. The Iowa State Patrol shared a photo of the incident on Facebook on Sunday, saying it happened on I-80 through Iowa City. The driver claimed to be only doing 70 miles per hour and was surprised when the trooper showed her the clocked-in speed.

