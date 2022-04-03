ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Car dealership agrees to $10M settlement for allegedly charging Black clients more

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYqtA_0ey64YaT00
Settlement: A company with dealerships in several states agreed to a $10 million settlement on Friday. (Bigtunaonline/iStock)

An Illinois-based car dealership on Friday agreed to a record $10 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and the state’s attorney general’s office for allegedly adding illegal fees and charging Black customers more for financing during purchases.

Ed Napleton Automotive, headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, agreed to a settlement on Friday after a complaint was filed against nine dealerships in Illinois, Florida, Pennsylvania and Missouri, the Chicago Tribune reported.

According to the newspaper, the settlement was filed jointly with a complaint in Chicago federal court. In a news release from the FTC, the complaint alleged that the dealership group charged thousands of customers “hundreds or thousands of dollars” for add-on products such as “payment insurance” and “paint protection” without informed consent.

The complaint also alleged that Black customers were charged approximately $190 more in interest and paid $99 more for similar add-ons than “similarly situated” non-Latino white customers, the FTC said in its release.

Napleton, founded in 1931, has 51 dealerships across eight states, the Tribune reported. States with dealerships that were not involved in the settlement were Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“Working closely with the Illinois Attorney General, we are holding these dealerships accountable for discriminating against minority consumers and sneaking junk fees onto people’s bills,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. “Especially as families struggle with rising car prices, dealerships that cheat their customers can expect to hear from us.”

The defendants in the case, according to the FTC, are:

  • North American Automotive Services, Inc., also doing business as Ed Napleton Automotive Group (Oak Brook, Illinois).
  • Ed Napleton Elmhurst Imports, Inc., also doing business as Napleton’s Kia of Elmhurst/Ed Napleton Acura (Elmhurst, Illinois).
  • Napleton’s Arlington Heights Motors, Inc., also doing business as Arlington Heights Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Arlington Heights, Illinois).
  • Hitko Kadric, general manager of the two Illinois-based dealerships
  • Napleton’s North Palm Auto Park, Inc., also doing business as Napleton’s Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Lake Park, Florida).
  • Napleton Enterprises, LLC, also doing business as Napleton’s South Orlando/Kissimmee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Kissimmee, Florida).
  • Clermont Motors, LLC, also doing business as Napleton’s Clermont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Clermont, Florida).
  • North Palm Motors, LLC, also doing business as Napleton’s Northlake Kia (North Palm Beach, Florida).
  • Napleton’s Ellwood Motors, Inc., also doing business as Napleton’s Ellwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Ellwood City, Pennsylvania).
  • Napleton’s Mid Rivers Imports, Inc., also doing business as Napleton’s Mid Rivers Kia (St. Peters, Missouri).

In a statement issued Friday, a spokesperson for the Napleton group “vehemently” denied any wrongdoing, the Tribune reported.

“The Ed Napleton Dealership Group has resolved disputed claims made by the Federal Trade Commission and the Illinois Attorney General’s office,” spokesperson Tilden Katz said. “We made this decision to avoid the disruption of an ongoing dispute with the government. As a result, we reluctantly determined that it was in our best long-term business interests to resolve these matters.”

The FTC news release stated that the dealerships listed in the complaint “would often wait until the end of the hours-long negotiation process to sneak junk fees for add-on products and services into consumers’ purchase contracts.”

The contracts, which were as long as 60 pages, added the “junk fees” despite consumers declining the add-ons. In other cases, consumers were falsely told the add-ons were free or were a requirement to purchase or finance their vehicle, the FTC said.

A survey cited in the complaint showed that 83% of buyers from the dealerships were charged junk fees for add-ons “without authorization or as a result of deception,” the FTC said.

Katz said the settlement is the result of a three-year investigation and that there was “no actual finding of intentional wrongdoing,” the Tribune reported.

Napleton has taken steps to implement “additional safeguards to ensure full transparency to our customers,” Katz said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington Heights, IL
City
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Illinois Society
City
Oak Brook, IL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
City
Elmhurst, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealerships#Vehicles#Racism#Ed Napleton Automotive#The Chicago Tribune#Chair#Napleton Automotive Group#Non Latino#Working
Reuters

U.S. auto sales slide in Q1; Toyota outsells GM

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. automakers on Friday reported a slump in first-quarter domestic sales, as the entire industry was slammed by chip shortages and disruptions to supply chains. Toyota, which in 2021 upstaged GM as the top-selling automaker in the United States, outsold the company in the first quarter...
RETAIL
nextbigfuture.com

2022 Ford US EV Sales Down and Tesla Should Pass Ford by 2024

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in February, 2022 were 2,001, which is little over half (46.5% less than) than the same month in 2021. Ford has been averaging 2000-3000 mach-e each month. Ford halted Mach-e production for a week due to chip shortages. Ford suspended production at three assembly plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico throughout the week beginning February 7 because of chip supply constraints. US production for the F-150 and Ranger pickups as well as Bronco, Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs were also affected.
ECONOMY
Caledonian Record-News

Newport Woman Facing Federal Drug Charges After Alleged Dragging Of State Trooper With Car

A Newport woman accused of dragging a Vermont State Trooper with her car down the highway is now facing a federal drug conspiracy charge. A criminal complaint has been filed in U.S. District Court against Angela R. Birk, 40, accusing her of conspiring with Juan Carlos “JC” Ortiz and other individuals to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl in Vermont.
NEWPORT, VT
FOX43.com

New car prices are going up, especially for these 3 brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For those in the market for a new car, they should be prepared to pay more than the listed price. In fact, according to the automotive industry website Edmunds.com, 82% of new car buyers in January 2022 paid above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Cars
Tom's Hardware

Former Apple Employee Charged With $10M Fraud

According to a news story from Reuters, a former Apple employee is facing U.S. prosecutors, charged with defrauding Apple to the sum of $10m via a number of schemes using Apple's own purchasing system. The five charges against Dhirendra Prasad, 52, are that he exploited his “position of trust” in...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Detroit Free Press

Ford sales drop 17% from 2021: Which models took the biggest hits

Ford reported a 17.1% drop in total sales in the United States from a year ago to 432,132 vehicles, according to sales data released Monday. The automaker saw a 23.4% decrease in truck sales and a 5.1% drop in SUV sales. Ford exceeded the overall sales numbers Edmunds.com auto site forecasted for the Dearborn automaker of 427,805. The company saw a bigger...
ECONOMY
Sentinel

Caregiver charged with taking funds from client

MILROY — A Milroy woman is facing theft charges after allegedly withdrawing $2,500 from an elderly man’s bank account, for whom she was providing care, without permission. Joyce A. Durst, 67, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Reed Friday, on charges of felonies theft by unlawful taking, access device and financical exploitation.
MILROY, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Jury to begin deliberations in trial of 4 men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jurors will begin deliberations today in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The trial began March 9 and wrapped up with closing arguments on Friday, The Associated Press reported. Prosecutors urged the jury to convict the four men, calling them anti-government extremists “filled with rage.” Defense attorneys argued that their clients were improperly influenced by undercover FBI agents and paid informants.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
93K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy