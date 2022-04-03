Forecast: Scattered showers on Monday

Light rain is possible for Collier County through sunset, otherwise the rest of the night is mostly cloudy. Overnight lows are below 70.

Monday starts off dry, but scattered showers and storms will develop after lunchtime. Highs are in the mid 80s. Tuesday will be sunny and hot, but there will be some relief thanks to the wind. Highs will approach the upper 80s, near 90.

Our next front will pass late in the work week with more rain chances followed by cooler conditions going into next weekend.