WWE

Ric Flair Says Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey Was The Greatest Women’s Match He Ever Watched

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt WWE Wrestlemania 38, Charlotte Flair retained her Smackdown women’s title against Ronda Rousey. Ric Flair commented on his daughter’s match via Twitter…. “The Greatest Women’s Wrestling Match I’ve Ever Seen! So Real...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 1

stillrealtous.com

SmackDown Women’s Title Match Ends In Controversy At WrestleMania 38

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey made history when they main evented WrestleMania 35, but in the end it was Becky who walked out with both the Raw Women’s Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Ronda Rousey took some time away from WWE following the big main...
WWE
CNET

WWE WrestleMania 38: Results, Live Updates and Ratings

Stone Cold Steve Austin will face off with Kevin Owens on Peacock, and Ronda Rousey is challenging for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship. The biggest show in professional wrestling is upon us. Night 1 of WrestleMania will feature two women's championship matches: Ronda Rousey challenges for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship, while Raw Champion Becky Lynch defends against Bianca Belair in a SummerSlam rematch.
WWE
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar's fate is already known

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in the cartel match of the 38th edition of WrestleMania. The most important event on the WWE calendar will be staged this weekend in the evocative setting of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. There are all the conditions to attend a memorable show. La...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Bianca Belair Wins RAW Women’s Championship At WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new champion. This is the first red brand reign for Belair. Lynch became champion on the October 22 SmackDown after a championship exchange with Charlotte Flair, who received the SmackDown Women’s Title. The exchange was done due to the WWE Draft. Lynch had won the blue brand title from Belair at SummerSlam last August, defeating her in a 26 second return match. Lynch held the red brand title for 161 recognized days.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

WrestleMania 38: Drew McIntyre Becomes First WWE Star to Kick Out of Happy Corbin's End of Days

Drew McIntyre became the first WWE star to kick out of Happy Corbin's End of Days finisher on Saturday night during their WrestleMania 38 match. Corbin's finisher had been one of the most protected in recent WWE history, but "The Scottish Warrior" managed to kick out before nailing Corbin with a Claymore Kick. This gave Corbin his first pinfall loss since being repackaged as Happy Corbin last summer.
WWE
ComicBook

Charlotte Flair Confirms She and AEW's Andrade El Idolo Are Getting Married This Year

Charlotte Flair confirmed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that she and AEW's Andrade El Idolo will be getting married this summer in Mexico. She wouldn't confirm what the date would be, but did say, "We have a date. It's this summer, in Mexico. I have my dress." The pair first got engaged on New Year's Day 2020, but rumors spread last year that the two had separated. However, El Idolo was spotted alongside Flair at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Friday night.
WWE
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
WWE
CBS Sports

2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 live stream, how to watch online, start time, Night 1 matches, card

It's time for the biggest event in professional wrestling. The 2022 edition of WWE WrestleMania kicks off two days of action on Saturday when Night 1 of the event goes down from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 38 will feature 15 segments (14 matches) across two nights with multiple celebrities appearing and seven of the WWE's nine championships on the line.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Heel Stable Possibly Debuting In WWE Soon

It’s important for wrestlers to switch things up from time to time in order to keep their character fresh, and recently Edge has gone full blown heel. Fightful Select reports now that Edge has turned heel WWE is looking to add to his presentation, and giving Edge his own stable is an idea that’s been discussed heavily on the creative side.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Says Charlotte and Ronda Match Main Eventing WrestleMania Would Be 'Token Gesture'

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that's been building ever since last year's SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they've been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn't feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it's the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Begins Forming His New Heel Stable At WrestleMania Sunday

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is getting his new faction. Night Two of WrestleMania 38 saw Edge defeat AJ Styles after a hard-fought back & forth bout. The finish saw Damian Priest appear at ringside, distracting Styles while he was on the apron preparing for a Phenomenal Forearm. AJ finally went for the move but Edge met him in the air with a big Spear.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania 38: Watch Drew McIntyre Cut Through Ring Ropes With Sword

Drew McIntyre has had quite the rivalry with Happy Corbin as of late, with things coming to a head for this year's WrestleMania as the former WWE heavyweight champion was able to take down both Corbin and his ringside backup in Madcap Moss. Following McIntyre's win, Drew took the opportunity to throw some fear Madcap's way by cutting through a few of the ropes attached to the ring, which you can now see for yourselves as the biggest night of the year in wrestling continues.
WWE

