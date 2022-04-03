ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

American defender Carter-Vickers nets Celtic’s derby winner

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — American center back Cameron Carter-Vickers scored the winner as Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 in a typically spicy Old Firm derby to...

abc17news.com

BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Brentford rout Chelsea as Christian Eriksen's fairytale return continues

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as his side claimed a memorable 4-1 away win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Defender Antonio Rudiger put Chelsea ahead just minutes into the second half with a superb strike from distance, but Brentford struck back moments later through midfielder Vitaly Janelt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji insists he is 'fully focused' despite reports linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer, as he insists 'we will see what happens in the future'

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji has claimed he is 'fully focused' on playing for the German giants, despite reports linking with a move to Manchester United this summer. Akanji, 26, has previously been a target for United, with Ralf Rangnick a big fan of the centre back. Recent reports, however,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Joe Hart
SkySports

Old Firm: Kris Boyd believes Celtic have sealed Scottish Premeirship title but Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst still has hope

Kris Boyd and James McFadden say the Scottish Premiership title race is over after Celtic stretched their lead at the top of the table to six points with a 2-1 win at Rangers. Celtic fought back from a goal down with Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers cancelling out Aaron Ramsey's opener three minutes into his Old Firm debut at Ibrox.
WORLD
#Rangers#Scottish Premiership#American#Celtic#Old Firm Derby#Ibrox
Reuters

Brentford boss hails Eriksen fairytale after defeat of Chelsea

April 2 (Reuters) - Brentford coach Thomas Frank hailed the "ongoing fairytale" of Christian Eriksen's comeback following the near-fatal cardiac arrest he suffered during last year's European Championship as the Dane played a key role in Saturday's shock 4-1 win over Chelsea. Eriksen signed for Brentford in January after saying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
BBC

Accrington Stanley 4-4 Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham centre-back Will Boyle drilled home in injury time to make it 4-4 in a breath-taking mid-table battle with Accrington Stanley. The Robins struck first on 33 minutes when Alfie May lobbed the ball past Toby Savin to make it 21 league goals for the season. Stanley assistant manager Jimmy...
SOCCER
BBC

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford - Thomas Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank to BBC Sport: “It’s always easy after, but I said in the press conference if we could win here it would be the biggest result of the season and it definitely is. Before the game I said to the players I think we have a chance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Rotherham win EFL Trophy after extra time, Birmingham win

Rotherham's massed ranks of fans can party long into the night as their team hoist the Papa John's Trophy aloft. Sutton still have a job to do in League Two, while promotion is also the aim for the Millers. Birmingham have the derby spoils tonight, while West Brom ponder what...
SPORTS
The Independent

Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Fulham in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Top Football Tweets: Kalvin Phillips' unusual footwear causes a stir

Many people were left reeling by Kalvin Phillips' choice of footwear at the weekend. Meanwhile, Paul Chuckle had the last laugh at the Papa John's Trophy final, Everton can't win for toffee, Bayern Munich called on their twelfth man, and sausage water is on the menu in Norway. All that,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE

