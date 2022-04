Retail giant Target will let shoppers pay for online orders of food using SNAP benefits starting later this year, joining competitors Amazon and Walmart. Target customers will receive their food orders through the company's delivery service arm Shipt, and the option to pay with food stamps will likely begin in late April, the company told Reuters. Customers will be able to use their electronic benefits transfer, or EBT, card at checkout the same way they would use a debit or credit card.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO