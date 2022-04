I grew up listening to the West Virginia University Mountaineers and the iconic voice of Jack Fleming announcing their games. Whether it was football or basketball, I’d do my best to listen to the game — at times while I’d be playing it out in my backyard, tossing the football into the air to catch the winning TD pass like Danny Buggs or catching the basketball at the low block (on my dirt basketball court) and posting up like the legendary Warren Baker.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO