COVID recovery plan to direct $1 million for community health

Skagit County leadership needs to invest in equity as the county recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from local leaders in community health.

The 2022 COVID Recovery Plan — adopted by the county late last month — is intended to help guide Skagit County commissioners as they direct $1 million in federal pandemic relief funding earmarked for community health.

Members of the county’s Population Health Trust spent the last year and a half collecting input from the public, and confirmed the experience of the pandemic has been divided along racial, economic and social lines.

The trust was formed around a public health idea called the social determinants of health, which asserts that an individual or group’s economic and social conditions influence their overall well-being.

As such, the plan focuses on addressing the upstream issues that created gaps in health outcomes across groups during the height of the pandemic.

A FOCUS ON EQUITY

Recognizing the impact of the pandemic was different among various groups, recovery needs to be based in equity, according to Kristen Ekstran, community health analyst with the county.

Through their interviews and analysis of data, members of the Population Health Trust identified barriers to health were larger for some groups — Latinos, LGBTQ individuals, veterans, people with disabilities and families with young children.

Many of the plan’s proposals focus specifically on the county’s Latino population, because they in particular suffered measurably worse outcomes from COVID-19.

The community was consistently over-represented in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, because systemic disadvantages leave them less well off than others. On metrics like income, housing, access to healthcare and access to high-speed internet, the average Latino household is worse off than the average white household.

Further, Latinos are more likely to be “essential workers” than whites. Places like grocery stores, food processing plants and farms were staffed throughout the pandemic, meaning those employees were more exposed to the virus than those who could work from home.

Ekstran said in its response to COVID and these disparate impacts, the county hired Latino community members to communicate Public Health’s messages in a culturally informed way — called promotores.

As members of the community, they came into conversations with built-in trust, and could communicate public health messages more effectively. They were able to knock down misinformation around the virus and encourage people to get the vaccine.

The recovery plan takes this idea and runs with it, suggesting medical providers should consider expanding this kind of culturally informed approach to healthcare.

Respondents told trust members that bringing people into the healthcare system who are both linguistically and culturally literate will help Latino patients feel welcome, Ekstran said.

“If medical providers had more of these front facing individuals who can build trust in their services, more people would come,” she said.

Chris Johnson, chief administrative officer with PeaceHealth United General Hospital, used his own hospital as an example of what isn’t being done for these groups.

“We saw a lot of unintended consequences and blind spots for these special groups,” he said in a presentation to the county Board of Health along with fellow trust members.

An analysis of the hospital found that despite making up about 18% of the community, just 3% of patients were Latino. This shows United General is failing to take care of a huge section of the community, he said.

Representatives in the LGBTQ community raised concerns as well, saying accidental oversights can lead to people feeling unwelcome, and disconnecting from the healthcare system entirely.

“We’re seeing simple things like asking the individuals what pronouns they like to be referred to, a very simple piece that is often overlooked,” Johnson said.

However, in order to hire these and other culturally-aware services, people belonging to these communities need to see these professions as viable careers.

Ekstran said she was inspired to adapt a successful local partnership called Maestras Para el Pueblo, which encourages Latino children to consider careers in education, then helps them come back and teach in their community.

“We have the same needs here,” she said. “Why can’t we use the same kind of model to expand (Latino representation) in fields where we need all sorts of professionals anyway?”

She said a program like this could be used to bring more people into mental health fields, and also provide financial stability for the worker.

Labor economist Anneliese Vance-Sherman said the program could be expanded even further. For instance, companies looking for workers could work together to promote apprenticeships in the trades specifically targeted for Latinos, LGBTQ community members and people with disabilities.

“Apprenticeships are a pathway to careers, not just jobs,” she said. “(They’re) on-ramps to economic and financial security.”

SAME ISSUES — INTENSIFIED

The fundamental issues degrading community health were the same before the pandemic as they were during it, Ekstran said.

However, these existing issues with access to housing, food, employment and childcare all intensified as families lost jobs, dealt with school closures and contended with illness, Ekstran said.

The recovery plan recognizes this, highlighting issues that were present before COVID-19.

Childcare is an obvious example, according to Dean Snider, CEO of the Skagit Family YMCA.

While it was scarce before the pandemic, once schools went remote, parents everywhere struggled to find available, affordable childcare.

One idea that was pitched in the plan, he said, was to encourage employers to offer onsite childcare, possibly in cooperation with other nearby businesses.

Onsite childcare can be pitched as a benefit for employees and a retention tool for employers, he said.

Behavioral health — an umbrella term including both mental health and addiction services — is an area where better access is needed for everyone, but especially for those in underserved groups.

Ekstran pointed to a program called Mental Health Matters, which could be adapted for Skagit County. This training program teaches regular people — from parents to teachers to hairdressers — how to identify and talk about behavioral health issues.

Margaret Rojas, assistant director of the North Sound Behavioral Health Organization, said the isolation and stress of the pandemic had an effect on the community.

This is evident in rising overdose deaths, alcohol consumption and people seeking mental health services.

“If you’re like me, when you’re at the hairdresser you talk, and everything just comes out,” Rojas said. “It’s a safe place.”

It’s not that hairdressers would be responsible for diagnosis and treatment, but they could be trained to point someone in the direction of mental health resources, or simply lend an ear without judgement, she said.

“We know that stigma is huge in the behavioral health world,” Rojas said. “So one way to break it down is by educating and informing everyone, not just professionals.”

Skagit County Commissioner Peter Browning said when he worked in public health, he worked on a similar training program for talking about AIDS.

“I’m so glad you’re doing this,” he said. “It was a very, very successful project in King County, and it was probably one of the best education projects we did.”

FROM PLANS TO PROJECTS

Ekstran said the Population Health Trust formed a committee to flesh out these goals and strategies into real projects, which will be pitched to the commissioners for funding.

While some trust members belong to organizations that could receive funding from the county, Ekstran said none of the members of this committee are among them — avoiding a potential conflict of interest.

She expects to present the proposals to the commissioners in late spring or early summer of this year, she said.

But because the scope of this plan is so wide-reaching, government funding can’t solve every problem identified. That’s where business and community leaders can step in, she said.

“So many of these strategies are big, system-level strategies that not one organization can do alone,” she said.

Beyond the $1 million in county funding, she said she hopes the plan is accepted by the general community and that partnerships form as individuals, businesses and organizations try to implement these proposals.

“Not all these strategies lend themselves to immediate funding, but some of them really do,” she said. (The commissioners) are looking for one time allocations, and a lot of these strategies will require ongoing commitments.”