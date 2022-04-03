ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland, state confront ‘huge problem’ of surging catalytic converter thefts

The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Nathan McKee doesn’t rest easy at night anymore. He often awakes when a noise or...

www.oregonlive.com

2kings6:15-17
1d ago

so what you're telling me is the new bill that Kate signed into law was just to make her look like she's doing something when in all reality she isn't doing anything? Yeah, we already know that

Churchman
23h ago

Think?? Didn't the MEDIA reportthat the kate brown's socialistDemocrats in Oregon pass somebills making it "illegal" to steal ansell catalytic converters!?? FOLKS YOUR government LIESto YOU!! LOOK around YOURsocialist Democrats are LOST!!

Diamond Finish
23h ago

well, since you legalized all drugs. people who do drugs need to fund doing those drugs. didn't really think that one through, did ya?

