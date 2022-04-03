Portland, state confront ‘huge problem’ of surging catalytic converter thefts

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO