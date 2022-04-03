ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Australia sees global uncertainty driving resource export earnings to record

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

April 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s mining and energy export earnings are forecast to reach a record A$425 billion ($318 billion) in 2021-22, although prices of its key iron ore shipments are expected to ease, the government said on Monday.

Resource export earnings are forecast to climb 33% in the 2021–22 financial year ending in June from a record A$320 billion the previous year driven by an unprecedented surge in coal and LNG prices, the Department of Industry said in its quarterly resources and energy outlook. These earnings are seen falling to A$370 billion in 2022–23, it said.

Global energy and commodity prices have surged this year on the prospect that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will intensify shortages.

“Coal becomes only the second Australian commodity after iron ore to break through the $100 billion annual export mark,” said Australia’s Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt.

“The combined export earnings for lithium, nickel and copper will likely exceed $23 billion in 2021-22, which would be an increase of 38 percent on the 2020-21 earnings,” he added.

Australian metallurgical and thermal coal prices hit record highs in January 2022, as bad weather affected production and transportation. New records were then set in the wake of the Ukraine war, the report noted.

The combined coal export earnings are forecast to rise to about A$110 billion in 2021–22.

Prices for iron ore, Australia’s top commodity export, remain well below their mid-2021 peak and are expected to ease as Brazilian supply recovers further and growth in global demand moderates.

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

390K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Pitt
rigzone.com

Oil Demand Showing Signs of Weakness

Global oil demand has been showing signs of weakness in March and this weakness is expected to persist through April and May due to the impact of high oil prices, the negative effects of sanctions and war in Russia and Ukraine, and the consequences of increasing lockdowns in China. That’s...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Mining Equipment#Driving#Russia#Lng#Australian
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Australia
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Fortune

‘Money doesn’t mean anything anymore’: 10 Russians explain what it’s like to live under Western sanctions and a Kremlin crackdown

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elena, a 31-year-old content freelancer, had rented out her Moscow apartment on Airbnb enough times since 2018 to earn her the “super host” badge. She was earning the equivalent of $1,000 a month. “My listing was booked up most of the time,” she says. “I only had three to four days vacant during a month.” But overnight, that income stream disappeared. On March 3, the home-renting site suspended the platform for Russian and Belarusian users after Russia invaded Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy