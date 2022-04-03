ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandi Burruss says husband Todd Tucker and Mama Joyce 'made up' again after 'being a little weird with each other'

By Yasmin Garaad
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNo6N_0ey60bQc00
Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker and Joyce Burruss attend the 2015 Ford Neighborhood Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey at Phillips Arena on August 8, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Neighborhood Awards

  • Kandi Burruss recently told Insider that her husband Todd Tucker and Mama Joyce have "made up."
  • Burruss said that their relationship had gotten "back to being a little weird."
  • But she added, "It's gotten much better in the last couple of weeks."

Kandi Burruss recently said that the relationship between her husband Todd Tucker and Mama Joyce has improved after the two were "being a little weird with each other."

"It's gotten much better in the last couple of weeks," she told Insider while promoting her spinoff "Kandi and The Gang." "They had gotten back to being a little weird with each other, but recently they made up again for the hundredth time. So hopefully, we'll keep them on the right track."

In a newly-released trailer for the highly anticipated 14th season of " Real Housewives of Atlanta ," which premieres May 14, Burruss and Tucker are seen having a quarrel about finances.

In one scene, Tucker tells Burruss: "My name ain't on this house." In another scene, Mama Joyce is seen telling Burruss, in a private conversation, that Tucker "doesn't have the money to pay" off a condo. The drama seems to heighten with Tucker confronting Burruss in front of their daughters saying: "Her, your mama, and your family, y'all so disrespectful."

The "RHOA" star met Tucker on set while he was working as a producer of the long-running Bravo series. The rift between her husband and mother has been at the center of Burruss' storyline since the two began dating in 2011's season four.

Despite her mother's doubts, Burruss said she and Tucker 'are never like disrespectful to each other'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GR2JR_0ey60bQc00
KANDI & THE GANG -- Premiere Event -- Pictured: (l-r) Todd Tucker, Aunt Bertha Jones, Aunt Nora Wilcox, Mama Joyce Jones, Kandi Burruss

Marcus Ingram/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Though their marriage has come with ups and downs, the two still manage to keep going strong after nearly eight years. The two wed on April 4, 2014, with cameras rolling for Burruss' spinoff, "Kandi's Wedding."

In 2016, Burruss and Tucker started working to open OLG, a family-run eatery inspired by Mama Joyce and her sisters. Four years later, the two opened Blaze Steak and Seafood in Atlanta, named after their youngest daughter whom they welcomed in 2019 via surrogate.

The secret sauce to the couple's partnership, both in running restaurants and their household, is "communication" said Burruss.

"We are never disrespectful to each other — even when we're angry, it's only so far the conversation is going to go," she added. "So, I think we know how to give each other that moment to cool down and then come back to it and try to compromise."

"Kandi and the Gang" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" premieres Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 15

Tee Thomp
1d ago

I'm sick of mama Joyce. By now she should've accepted her daughter's husband, Todd and should've been focusing on her own life. Be a grandmother and a silent mother- n- law. Get a life!!

Reply
12
Sharon valentine Valentine
1d ago

Life is to short" over it already mama Joyce need to stay in her lane,tod stay in his lane because in the eyes of God the husband and the wife comes before everybody for some reason kandy thinks if she chooses Todd her[ husband ] that she is wrongin her mom but the truth is kandy you are to put Todd first that's why we are giving to our husband at th wedding. read what Paul in th book of 1corinthians say on the matter.i thought blaze was a boy...however so so cute...

Reply
7
Sandi Gee
1d ago

Kandy, You need to let your mom stay outof your business. You play a BIGGG part inall of this since day one. It seems you're afraid stand up to your mom, your staff at OLG RESTAURANT and don't want to see things how they really are. You have a HUSBAND and at times ( most of the time) he makes sense when you try to sugar coat.Olg staff do what they want and run over you knowing you won't say S T and give 2 & 3 chances, where Todd says THEY CAN BE REPLACED. GURLLLLL GET YOUR LIFE & LET TODD HANDLE THEM & YO MAMA

Reply
6
