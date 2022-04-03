ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 7 albums have won album of the year at the Grammys but nothing else — here they all are

By Callie Ahlgrim
 1 day ago

Taylor Swift at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • The most prestigious category at the Grammy Awards is album of the year.
  • On rare occasions, an album has won the top prize without taking home any other awards.
  • Examples of this phenomenon include Taylor Swift's "Folklore" and "Rumours" by Fleetwood Mac.
1973: "The Concert for Bangladesh" by George Harrison & Friends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373EoL_0ey60aXt00
"The Concert for Bangladesh" was released on December 20, 1971.

Apple

"The Concert for Bangladesh," recorded during two all-star charity concerts in support of Bengali refugees, is the rare example of a live album taking home the Grammys' biggest award. Album of the year was the only nomination it received.

1978: "Rumours" by Fleetwood Mac
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uj6qG_0ey60aXt00
"Rumours" was released on February 4, 1977.

Warner Bros

Fleetwood Mac's seminal album "Rumours" was the bestselling album of 1977 and the odds-on favorite for album of the year.

It received two additional Grammy nods — best pop vocal performance by a group and best arrangement for voices for "Go Your Own Way" — but lost to the Bee Gees and the Eagles, respectively.

In 2003, "Rumours" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

1982: "Double Fantasy" by John Lennon and Yoko Ono
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXdnS_0ey60aXt00
"Double Fantasy" was released on November 17, 1980.

Geffen

John Lennon was killed just three weeks after "Double Fantasy" was released, perhaps urging the Recording Academy to bestow his final work with its highest honor.

The album came up empty-handed otherwise, despite nominations for record of the year and best pop vocal performance.

1988: "Faith" by George Michael
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R53Dy_0ey60aXt00
"Faith" was released on October 30, 1987.

Columbia

George Michael's solo debut "Faith" only earned one nomination in addition to album of the year: best pop vocal performance for "Father Figure," which lost to Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry Be Happy."

2011: "The Suburbs" by Arcade Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U96fG_0ey60aXt00
"The Suburbs" was released on August 2, 2010.

Sony

Arcade Fire's big win for their third album "The Suburbs" is the band's only Grammy Award out of nine career nominations.

In 2011, they were also nominated for best alternative music album and best rock performance by a duo or group for "Ready to Start," but lost both to The Black Keys.

2013: "Babel" by Mumford & Sons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2olg_0ey60aXt00
"Babel" was released on September 21, 2012.

Glassnote

Mumford & Sons did become two-time Grammy winners in 2013 after winning album of the year for "Babel."

However, the band's other victory that night wasn't related to their sophomore LP. They took home an award for best long form music video for "Big Easy Express," a tour documentary directed by Emmett Malloy that also featured bands Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros and Old Crow Medicine Show.

2021: "Folklore" by Taylor Swift
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H25QS_0ey60aXt00
"Folklore" was released in July 24, 2020.

Taylor Swift/Republic Records

Taylor Swift was nominated for six awards at the 63rd annual Grammys , including best pop vocal album for "Folklore" and song of the year for lead single "Cardigan." But the acclaimed singer-songwriter lost all except the top prize.

