Only 7 albums have won album of the year at the Grammys but nothing else — here they all are

Taylor Swift at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The most prestigious category at the Grammy Awards is album of the year.

On rare occasions, an album has won the top prize without taking home any other awards.

Examples of this phenomenon include Taylor Swift's "Folklore" and "Rumours" by Fleetwood Mac.

"The Concert for Bangladesh" was released on December 20, 1971. Apple

1973: "The Concert for Bangladesh" by George Harrison & Friends

"The Concert for Bangladesh," recorded during two all-star charity concerts in support of Bengali refugees, is the rare example of a live album taking home the Grammys' biggest award. Album of the year was the only nomination it received.

"Rumours" was released on February 4, 1977. Warner Bros

1978: "Rumours" by Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac's seminal album "Rumours" was the bestselling album of 1977 and the odds-on favorite for album of the year.

It received two additional Grammy nods — best pop vocal performance by a group and best arrangement for voices for "Go Your Own Way" — but lost to the Bee Gees and the Eagles, respectively.

In 2003, "Rumours" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

"Double Fantasy" was released on November 17, 1980. Geffen

1982: "Double Fantasy" by John Lennon and Yoko Ono

John Lennon was killed just three weeks after "Double Fantasy" was released, perhaps urging the Recording Academy to bestow his final work with its highest honor.

The album came up empty-handed otherwise, despite nominations for record of the year and best pop vocal performance.

"Faith" was released on October 30, 1987. Columbia

1988: "Faith" by George Michael

George Michael's solo debut "Faith" only earned one nomination in addition to album of the year: best pop vocal performance for "Father Figure," which lost to Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry Be Happy."

"The Suburbs" was released on August 2, 2010. Sony

2011: "The Suburbs" by Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire's big win for their third album "The Suburbs" is the band's only Grammy Award out of nine career nominations.

In 2011, they were also nominated for best alternative music album and best rock performance by a duo or group for "Ready to Start," but lost both to The Black Keys.

"Babel" was released on September 21, 2012. Glassnote

2013: "Babel" by Mumford & Sons

Mumford & Sons did become two-time Grammy winners in 2013 after winning album of the year for "Babel."

However, the band's other victory that night wasn't related to their sophomore LP. They took home an award for best long form music video for "Big Easy Express," a tour documentary directed by Emmett Malloy that also featured bands Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros and Old Crow Medicine Show.

"Folklore" was released in July 24, 2020. Taylor Swift/Republic Records

2021: "Folklore" by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was nominated for six awards at the 63rd annual Grammys , including best pop vocal album for "Folklore" and song of the year for lead single "Cardigan." But the acclaimed singer-songwriter lost all except the top prize.