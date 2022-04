Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer episode “Masking For It - The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly Round 2.” Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer Season 7 kicked off its second group of the season, after advancing Firefly as the victor (following a brutal double elimination) in the first batch. This meant audiences got a new batch of contestants, all of whom fall under the theme of Good, Bad, or Cuddly. I found no problem with the theme in the first round of contestants but after seeing The Ringmaster in all her glory, I’m not feeling so good about her.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO