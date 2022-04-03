The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Retraces Its Heritage

Last week, BMW M released a video on YouTube that explained a little bit of the company's history with the concept of the M3 Touring. Therein, we learned that, although a full, working concept was built, the E46 M3 Touring was too much of an expensive technical challenge to bring to market and was ultimately canned for feasibility reasons. But with more modular construction defining the cars of today, such challenges are less difficult to overcome. Nevertheless, bringing the station wagon version of the iconic BMW M3 presented many challenges, which the below video begins to unpack. As the second in a series of short videos covering the birth of the M3 wagon and its journey to the Nurburgring, BMW is subtly announcing that a full reveal is drawing very close.
