Blinken: Images of dead Ukrainians ‘a punch to the gut’

By CNN Newsource
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the State Department would help document any atrocities the Russian military committed against Ukrainian civilians, following new images from AFP out of a town northwest of Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv with the bodies of at least 20 civilian men found lying strewn across...

