ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The mass gathering of girls aiming to be Welsh rugby professionals

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC Sport Wales witnesses more than 1,000 girls gathering in Cardiff...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Cup favourites and England’s latest odds to win at Qatar 2022

The football world watched on as the group stage draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup was made in Doha, with some intriguing ties arising in the opening rounds of fixtures.England will have to wait to be entirely certain of their opponents, as the group will include the winner of the European path play-off - so either Wales, Ukraine or Scotland will fill the final place.Elsewhere, reigning champions France have been handed a favourable group and immediate favourites Brazil face a couple of intriguing fixtures, playing Cameroon and two European opponents in Group G. The biggest pairings have seen Germany...
WORLD
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Mum and stepdad 'put body in sports bag'

A man accused of murdering a five-year-old boy has told a court he and the boy's mother panicked and put his body into a sports bag after he died in bed. John Cole, 40, is on trial for the murder of Logan Mwangi alongside partner Angharad Williamson, 31, and a 14-year-old boy. They deny the charge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wales vs Scotland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations result, final score and reaction as hosts secure late victory

Wales continued their winning start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations, producing another fine fightback to snatch a late victory against Scotland in Cardiff.In front of a record crowd for a women’s international in Wales, replacement scrum-half Ffion Lewis capitalised on a break from the outstanding Alisha Butchers to cross for the winning try less than five minutes from time.Scotland had dominated the first half, but were again guilty of failing to convert their territory and possession into points, leading only 14-7 at the interval.Rhona Lloyd’s second score soon after the restart had appeared to set the visitors up for a second half surge, but the Welsh bench again made a telling impact.Tries from Sioned Harries and Kelsey Jones levelled proceedings, before Butchers’ burst teed up Lewis to secure a second successive bonus point victory and a first home Six Nations win since 2019.
WORLD
BBC

'Critical incident' declared as Covid patient numbers soar

A critical incident has been declared by the health service in Shropshire amid rising Covid-19 numbers. The Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System, which represents health and social care organisations, said hospitals in the county had the highest number of Covid patients since the pandemic began. It also has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Joshua Hendry: 'Most Wanted' Grimsby drug gang member jailed

A member of a drug smuggling gang who was arrested in Spain just a day after he was placed on the UK's "Most Wanted" list has been jailed. Joshua Hendry, 31, formerly of Walton, Liverpool, was one of 13 people involved in supplying drugs in Grimsby. At Sheffield Crown Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgia Evans
The Independent

England face USA in World Cup group stage at Qatar 2022

England will play the USA in the Fifa World Cup group stage after learning their opponents in this evening’s draw in Doha for Qatar 2022.The Three Lions came agonisingly close to winning last summer’s Euro 2020 on home soil, falling short on penalties against Italy, who have failed to qualified for this year’s World Cup.But redemption will start in Group B, which will include games against Iran, the USA and then the winner of the European play-off between Scotland/Ukraine/Wales.England’s first game will be on the opening day of the tournament, 21 November, against Iran.England are among the favourites to...
UEFA
BBC

New Zealand: search for missing swimmer David Holland ends

Police in New Zealand have ended the search for a missing swimmer originally from Swansea. David Holland, 31, was last seen on 11 March after telling friends that he was going for a swim at a beach near his home in Tauranga on North Island. A huge search was undertaken...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: Onus’ on Wales to qualify, says boss Page

Manager Robert Page says Wales' focus will be qualifying for the 2022 World Cup finals having already discovered who their potential opponents in Qatar will be. Wales have secured their place in a play-off final but will have to wait until June to face the winners of the semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welsh Rugby Union#Mass Gathering#Cardiff#Bbc Sport Wales#The Welsh Rugby Union
BBC

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: Day-by-day guide to fixtures

We now know who plays who and when in this year's World Cup finals in Qatar following Friday's draw in Doha. The tournament kicks off on 21 November with a match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium. England are also in action on the opening day...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Daniel Laskos: Four teenagers guilty of murdering boy, 16

Four teenagers have been found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old who was stabbed in the neck during a "terrifying" attack in east London. Rakeem Green-Matthews, Joshua Kerr and Callum Hands, all aged 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named due to his age, were convicted at the Old Bailey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

WSL highlights: Birmingham City 0-0 Everton

Bottom club Birmingham City avoid defeat for just the third time this Women's Super League season as Everton fail to break them down at St Andrew's Stadium. Watch live coverage from the Women's Super League as Leicester City face Arsenal on Sunday 3 April from 12.15 BST on BBC Two.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England will never ease off despite big wins

Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. England's dominance is plain to see in their recent results - 57-5, 89-0, 51-12, 56-15. It has been almost a year since the Red Roses have...
WORLD
BBC

Airbus UK win Cymru North title secure to Cymru Premier return

Airbus UK Broughton have secured the Cymru North title and promotion to the Cymru Premier after a 1-0 win over rivals Llandudno. Brady McGilloway's deflected shot in stoppage time secured the win for Steve O'Shaughnessy's side. The Wingmakers' win was marred by a serious injury suffered by top scorer Adam...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Oxford rugby players praised for pledge to donate brains for concussion research

The commitment of the Oxford University men’s rugby team to help towards a better future for the next generation of players has been praised after they pledged to donate their brains to the Concussion Legacy Project.Ahead of Saturday’s varsity match at Twickenham, the Oxford players have followed in the footsteps of England World Cup winner Steve Thompson by offering to give their brains to research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other consequences of brain trauma in contact sport.The Concussion Legacy Project brain bank was only launched in September through a partnership between Concussion Legacy Foundation UK and the Jeff...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy