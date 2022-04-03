ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hope Solo defends parenting after alleged DUI with kids in car

By Jackie Salo
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Former US women’s soccer star Hope Solo has defended her parenting of her 2-year-old twins and insisted that she is “giving them the best life possible” amid outrage after she was arrested for an alleged DUI in North Carolina with her children in the car.

Solo, 40 — who was found last week allegedly passed out for more than an hour behind the wheel of a car in Winston-Salem — shared an update on her children on Saturday.

“Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present every day giving them the best life possible,” Solo wrote in an Instagram story.

The Olympic goalkeeper said that she will be able to share more about the circumstances surrounding her arrest “in due time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bd9uB_0ey5z2tB00
Hope Solo was arrested on charges of driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse.Winston-Salem Police Department

“In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property,” she said. “Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.”

Solo was arrested on charges Thursday of driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse.

According to an arrest warrant, a passerby noticed Solo passed out behind the wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle’s engine running and the two kids in the backseat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFu2h_0ey5z2tB00
Hope Solo said that she will be able to share more about the circumstances “in due time.”Instagram/@hopesolo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05STSE_0ey5z2tB00 Hope Solo wed her husband Jerramy Stevens in 2012.Instagram

A responding officer detected the smell of alcohol, and the warrant said that Solo refused a field sobriety test and her blood was drawn instead.

Solo wed her husband Jerramy Stevens, a former tight end for the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in 2012. They share twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, born in March 2020.

Solo’s attorney, Rich Nichols, has previously released a statement Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHl2l_0ey5z2tB00 A passerby noticed Hope Solo passed out behind the wheel with the engine running and the two kids in the backseat.Instagram/@hopesolo

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” Nichols said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBoAN_0ey5z2tB00 Hope Solo was found last week allegedly passed out for more than an hour behind the wheel of a car in Winston-Salem.Instagram/@hopesolo

With Post wires

Comments / 3

Related
B. Right

Former US footballer Hope Solo Arrested for DUI

Johnmaxmena (talk)John Mena, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The former goalkeeper of the US national football team, Hope Solo, came into conflict with the law. As reported by the New York Times, the two-time winner of Olympic gold was arrested in a supermarket parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
AOL Corp

Hope Solo reportedly arrested for DWI with 2 children in car

Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo was reportedly arrested on Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. According to TMZ, Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot with two young children in the car with her. Solo has 2-year-old twins...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Seahawks#Nc
Daily Mail

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart admits she once thought her 'dream' of having a family was 'unreachable' as she marks 19th anniversary of her 'miracle' rescue by paying tribute to her husband and three kids

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has marked the 19th anniversary of her rescue from her captors, saying it was a 'miracle' she was found nine months after being abducted from her family's home. The 34-year-old was famously taken from her bed at knifepoint when she was 14 years old and held...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'Most beautiful family addition': Sarah Palin celebrates birth of her EIGHTH grandchild as daughter Willow and her husband Ricky welcome their third baby, a son named Pace Banner

Sarah Palin has become a grandmother for the eighth time after her daughter Willow welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Pace Banner. The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska shared the family's joyful news on Instagram, where she proudly posted several images of her newborn grandson, while describing him as 'heaven on earth' and the 'most beautiful addition' to their brood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

My husband was furious when he caught me lying about going to work for an entire month

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Here's why I don't feel bad about it. Four years into my five-year marriage, I quit my job without consulting my husband. For the next month, I woke up at the usual time, got dressed, and drove to my parents' house, where I embarked upon a relaxing and well-deserved four-week staycation.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newlyweds who spent their wedding night in jail after the bride hit her own mother with a stiletto in mass brawl are now LIVING APART

A bride who spent her wedding night behind bars after attacking her own mother with a stiletto is now living apart from her new husband, MailOnline can reveal. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault earlier this week after the incredible wedding night bust up in which her new husband Eamonn Goodbrand and the best man, Goodbrand's brother, were also involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy