Save over $50 on this highly-rated leg massager and get some TLC

By StackCommerce
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

After a stressful day (or week!), it would be awesome to have the budget for luxurious spa experiences . Unfortunately, most of us don’t have the funds to jet off to the Maldives for some vibration healing when life gets tough. Despite that harsh reality, there’s hope for those of us looking to wind down in our studio apartments. The Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve is a foot massager that specifically targets your calf and foot to bring some relief and relaxation in the comfort of your own home. And right now you can take $11 off with code THRIVE11 and get this helpful massaging tool for $68.99 for a limited time (over $50 off the usual price!).

There are lots of at-home massagers on the market, but most of them cater to your neck or back. The Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve is ready to knead the unique area of your foot and calf, which can really help after a long day on your feet or a grueling workout. It offers six massage modes and three intensity levels to give you the customized support and relief you need, depending on the day. Toggle through six modes ranging from M1 to M6, then pick between low, medium, or high intensity.

Want to add some heat? There are three heat levels available as well — low, medium and high — to help soothe aching feet. Just use the remote control buttons to choose what you need, and enjoy the benefits of air compression therapy that improves poor circulation and helps provide vein support for healthy legs. An LCD screen gives you all the info you need, like your current mode, intensity level, heat level and battery level.

Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve , $79.99, original price: $119 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUR63_0ey5yzKo00 New York Post Buy Now

Customers are loving the Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve. David raved, “Works very well and just as advertised. Has helped my wife’s sore calves and is a great way to relax.” And Ronald shared, “Probably one of the better compression leg massagers out in the market. The adjustable settings, both for the compression and the heat, are great options and the coverage from leg to feet are perfect.”

Give your calves and feet some much needed relief with the Thrive X Heat Compression Leg Massager Sleeve for a one-time low price of $68.99 with coupon code THRIVE11 .

Prices subject to change.

