Burning Questions | Rabbi Dovid Abenson

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to share this recent question I received from my reader. Gut voch. What would you recommend to a boy who sits in class and has a question on the subject matter, but he is not allowed to ask questions until after the lesson? The mind of the boy...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

The Conversation U.S.

What's a natural burial? A Christian theologian explains

Death is not a subject people typically have an easy time discussing. But for Christian scholar Beth Hoeltke, it’s one she’s devoted much time to, focusing particularly on the growing interest in natural or green burials. Here, Hoeltke explains how people can go about having a natural burial and why it’s attracting more interest among Christians and people of other faiths. What is a natural burial? Natural burial is actually what we would say is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried. This idea looks at how we would care for the body from baptism all the way through...
Daily Leader

Pastoral Perspective: 'Personal' relationship with Jesus Christ is special but not private

It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
Telegraph

Were Jesus’s female disciples cut out of the gospels?

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
LiveScience

Ancient 'curse tablet' may show earliest Hebrew name of God

Archaeologists working in the West Bank say they’ve discovered a tiny "curse tablet," barely larger than a postage stamp, inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew that call on God to curse an individual who breaks their word. While the dating hasn't been verified and the...
The Conversation U.S.

Russian church leader puts the blame of invasion on those who flout ‘God’s law,’ but taking biblical law out of its historical context doesn’t work

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, preached a sermon on March 6, 2022, in which he suggested the violation of “God’s law” provided divine license for the war against Ukraine. In particular, Kirill pointed to Ukrainian acceptance of gay rights and the promotion of...
The Register-Mail

LETTER: Repentance is necessary component of forgiveness

Editor, Register-Mail: The Bible has much to say about forgiveness. God's forgiveness for us and our forgiveness for others are linked. They are not unrelated. There is a misconception among Christians regarding Biblical forgiveness. Many Christians misinterpret God's concept of forgiveness. True forgiveness, according to scripture, requires repentance. Are we...
psychologytoday.com

Can “Spiritual Intelligence” Explain Mystical Experiences?

A recent study (Bitēna & Mārtinsone, 2021) argued that mystical experience is a spiritual phenomenon associated with mental health rather than something pathological associated with mental illness because it correlates with a measure of “spiritual intelligence.” However, this argument seems tautological because “spiritual intelligence” involves belief in spiritual phenomena associated with having a mystical experience. Additionally, the study found that both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” were related to magical thinking, indicating that the former may be associated with irrationality. Both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” may share an underlying tendency to blur the boundaries between the inner and outer worlds, so that what is imagined may seem real.
The US Sun

What are the fasting rules during Ramadan?

DURING the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims from across the globe abstain from eating or drinking during the day. Ramadan is a time filled with prayer and those who celebrate will often attend daily prayer at mosques for the duration of the festival. What are the rules of fasting during...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Community of Faith: A daily prayer for Lent and beyond

Lent is a perfect time to reassess our prayer life. Five Hundred years ago, when St. Ignatius gave us his Spiritual Exercises, he said to his followers and continues to say to us today that if we do anything or take anything away from the exercises, let it be the Daily Examen, a simple but life changing prayer. It is a prayer that is accessible to all, whether you have experienced the Spiritual Exercises or not, no matter your particular spirituality or denomination.
LiveScience

The apostles: How Jesus' followers founded Christianity

The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
The Guardian

From curbing consumerism to caring for others, Ramadan has lessons for us all

Ramadan is here, and Muslims all around the world are starting a month-long spiritual bootcamp: days spent abstaining from food and drink, and nights passed in prayer and contemplation. Mosques brim with life as they open their doors to the young and the old, familiar faces and new ones standing side by side, reciting the same words as more than a billion others around the globe.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Prominent Israeli rabbi mourned by thousands at funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people attended the funeral Sunday of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi in a city in central Israel. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94, one of the most influential scholars in the country’s religious community, died Friday. He was born in Pinsk, Belarus, and moved to what was then British-ruled Palestine as a child. He was one of the few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust and was revered by many in the Jewish religious world.
Creative Corner

Buddha’s Enlightenment

Thoughts on Buddhist PhilosophyPhoto by RKTKN on Unsplash. A brief consideration of the human condition and the Buddhist philosophy towards it. Firstly: The reasons we humans are almost devoid of the complex instincts which teach us to survive, which all other creatures have, has left us open to the multiplicity of post-birth programming. Most of what we believe to be true comes from the teachings of our careers and communities. This can lead to remarkable advances in such positive things as medicine and technologies or in great catastrophes like religious massacres and money worship - and everything in between.

