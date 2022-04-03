ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods says he is a “game-time decision” for the Masters

By Orri Benatar
 1 day ago

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WCMH) — 15-time major champion Tiger Woods said Sunday morning it will be a “game-time decision” for his possible participation in the 2022 Masters.

Woods wrote in a tweet that he will be in Augusta Sunday to practice after he was included in the PGA Tour’s list for the field at the first major tournament of 2022.

His “game-time decision” listing implies it’s likely we will know close to Wednesday or Thursday if he will play in the Masters.

The golfing legend hasn’t appeared in a major tournament since the 2020 U.S. Open where he missed the cut as he has spent the last year recovering after his horrific car crash.

Woods’ last major win came at Augusta in 2019 in one of the greatest comeback stories in sports. The 46-year-old is three major victories away from tying Jack Nicklaus’ all-time mark of 18.

The 86th edition of the Masters tees-off Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club.

