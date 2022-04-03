Tiger Woods gives update on his availability for 2022 Masters

Tiger Woods is unsure if he will be able to play in the Masters later this week, but he is working on his game just in case. Woods announced on Sunday that he will practice at Augusta National leading up to the 2022 Masters. He said whether or not he plays in the tournament will be a “game-time decision.” On Sunday afternoon, a video surfaced of Woods hitting some balls on the range at Augusta. He was greeted by Billy Horschel.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO