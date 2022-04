Beginning the week of April 4, patrons will see operational changes follow the expiration of Louisiana’s statewide public health emergency order. Patrons can expect to see in-person programming return to capacity; all working public computer stations open for use; seating return to branches; and all meeting rooms and conference rooms become available to reserve at capacity. Some virtual programming, curbside pickup and Wi-Fi in branch parking lots after hours will remain. Hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and masks will still be provided for anyone wishing to use them.

