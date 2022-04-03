ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Universities are failing the next generation of scientists

By Paul M. Sutter
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GL5fm_0ey5xFCx00

The long-term job outlook for a freshly minted science Ph.D. can be pretty grim. After devoting more than a half decade to becoming an independent researcher in the field of their passion, after sacrificing opportunities for better pay and work-life balance, and after writing papers and presenting at who-knows-how-many conferences, graduate students may emerge from the ivory tower only to find that there are no jobs that allow them to do the thing they've been training to do.

In 2020, colleges and universities throughout the United States awarded more than 42,000 Ph.D. diplomas for scientists and engineers. In many respects, that's fantastic news; it represents a giant leap from the fewer than 6,000 degrees awarded in 1958. We have more scientists and engineers than ever before. In a society that thrives on highly skilled workers and that celebrates and respects those workers, many young people are heeding the call to enter the science, technology, engineering, and math disciplines.

And then what happens?

Many universities and colleges do not publish data on the long-term career outcomes of graduate students the way they do for undergraduate students. Why are they ignoring their advanced students? Perhaps it is because if they were to print the realities on their brochures, fewer graduate students would enroll in their programs.

Nevertheless, we can track the progress of the nation's Ph.D. holders via independent surveys. Around 30 percent of new science Ph.D. graduates who responded to the 2019 Survey of Earned Doctorates, administered by the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, did not immediately have a job or postdoctoral study lined up. Depending on the field, between 20 and 40 percent of respondents reported that they were continuing on the academic path — the vast majority in postdocs, short-term research positions typically lasting one to three years. Tracking the path from postdoc to professorship is difficult, but one 2015 paper noted that "less than 17 percent of new Ph.D.s in science, engineering, and health-related fields find tenure-track positions within three years" of graduating. Many of the rest will land outside of practicing science altogether: The NCSES survey indicated that nearly a third of doctoral scientists and engineers in the U.S. are not employed as scientists or engineers. If the goal of graduate programs is to create highly trained scientists, then these programs are oversupplying the workforce by the hundreds of thousands.

Keep in mind that a graduate student's life isn't easy. In a 2019 survey of more than 6,000 graduate students, three-quarters of graduate students reported working more than 40 hours a week, one-third say they sought help for anxiety and depression due to their school experience, and nearly 40 percent reported dissatisfaction with their work-life balance. Still, more than half expressed interest in pursuing a long-term academic career. That's a lot of blood, sweat, and tears devoted to a career that may not come to fruition.

All this raises the question: What exactly are science and engineering graduate programs for? Are they training grounds for future research scientists? Are they a fun way for students to develop highly valuable skills that they then translate to non-academic and non-science careers? Or are they research-generating factories where senior scientists can exploit cheap labor?

As an astrophysicist who has spent years communicating science and watching scores of young students get excited by the prospects of a career in science, I think we need to critically examine the way we approach science graduate education. Presumably, the goal of Ph.D. programs is to train independent scientists, but many of those students will not actually become scientists — either in academia or in industry.

First, we need to get those fresh Ph.D.s some jobs. Some departments and universities are beginning to build bridges into nonscience career paths by way of firms like the Erdos Institute, which partners with universities and corporations to help prepare Ph.D.s for private sector work and place them in jobs. These programs are a great start, but we need many more of them, and they should be woven into the very fabric of every doctoral program. Every faculty member and department head must recognize that many of their graduate students will not become academic researchers — and it serves no one to pretend they will.

Graduate student advisers must stop looking at their mentees as future professors and start preparing them for a life outside academia. These advisers should engage with industry themselves, to build the connections and networks that can give their students the best chance at success. And department administrators should support faculty in these endeavors. Academic departments obsess over metrics like publication rate and grant awards as barometers of success. Here's a new one: successful placement of students in jobs, whether in academia, in industry, or just … in a job.

Second, we need to address the imbalance of supply and demand in academic hiring. One option is to dramatically increase the number of tenured professorships and long-term research associate positions, to ensure that postdocs can find a secure home in academia. But another, seemingly harsher approach could be the tough medicine we need: Severely cut the number of available postdocs. Placing junior scientists in temporary positions that have poor odds of leading to a long-term career is unfair to them, especially when departments aren't transparent about the fruits those labors will bear. If there's going to be intense competition, it's better to have it earlier, when people are better able to pivot into new directions. It's one thing to produce scores of Ph.D.s for every one open position; it's quite another to delay that cliff until scientists are in their mid-30s.

Lastly, we need honesty. Academic departments need to be frank with incoming students about their career prospects. Departments should be clear about the fact that many of their graduates won't go on to pursue a lifelong career in academic research, or end up in science at all. Yes, this may impact graduate enrollment numbers, and, yes, that might force universities to find creative ways to continue producing research and teaching undergraduates. But maybe — I'm just putting this out there — the universities can create permanent research affiliate positions instead.

And students may well decide that non-academic careers are a worthy pursuit in their own right. Holders of science Ph.D.s who leave academia generally earn higher salaries, experience less workplace discrimination, and report greater job satisfaction than those who stay. Careers outside of academia — and even outside of science — can be rewarding, challenging, and fun. And that should be printed, in big, bold, glossy font, on the front of every graduate department's brochure.

This article was originally published on Undark

original article.

Comments / 22

Last Man Standing
1d ago

That is because we now demand science to be subjective. It must conform to cultural expectations or it is dismissed. In this regard, we have re-entered the Dark Ages dispite the huge increase in knowledge.

Reply
16
ryry
22h ago

If Covid has taught us anything it is that we should not politicize science. We have ruined science because we want to feel good.

Reply
5
James Nicholas
13h ago

Universities are failing all of our youth by indoctrinating them with woke Marxist nonsense instead of educating them!

Reply
6
Related
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Scientists must be free to communicate without politicians’ spin

Twenty years ago, when I set up the Science Media Centre, researchers were notably absent from the nation’s airwaves. Frenzies about Frankenstein foods, designer babies and MMR may have gripped the media but most scientists put their heads down and tried to avoid controversy. The price was the British public’s rejection of GM technologies and levels of MMR vaccinations that dropped to a dangerous low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Discrimination#Research Scientists#Academic Research#Engineering Statistics#Research Associate#College#Ph D
ABC 4

How the next generation of professionals are preparing

(Good Things Utah) Life after school is what Dixie Technical College focuses on with its students. Located on top of Tech Ridge in Saint George, the school offers a look over the entire valley, as students can attend a wide variety of programs offered at this campus. Students enrolled gain valuable knowledge and experience in fields like medicine, web development, culinary arts, machining, and much more. “It’s all over the board, we kind of do it all, and we do it quickly and affordably,” states Jordan Rushton from Dixie Technical College.
COLLEGES
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Uncovered Evidence That Octopuses Are Probably Older Than Dinosaurs

Earliest surviving progenitor of octopuses were recently uncovered in Montana in version of a roughly 330m-year-old fossil. With squid like filaments elongating from their unique multichambered casings, the obsolete deep water wild creatures widely recognized as ammonites had been one of the most efficient and effective, as well as diversified creatures on the planet.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Mitt Romney riles up Republicans with refusal to endorse fellow Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, still has yet to endorse Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in his re-election campaign, claiming that he's attempting to stay above the fray. "I don't think endorsements make any difference in a race to speak of," he told Utah reporters earlier this month. "People in the race are my friends. I usually try and avoid situations where they've been friends. I may endorse and I may not, but I really haven't given it any thought at this point,"
UTAH STATE
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy