We once again return to another installment of Hoonigan's smash YouTube series This vs. That for a doozy of a race between two very unlikely competitors. We've seen the Hoonigan crew occasionally pit ridiculous machines against one another before, but these days it seems like this mismatched style of racing is becoming the norm. In this week's installment, we get to watch a raving mad 850-horsepower Baja Bug take on Hoonigan's very own Chevrolet C8 Corvette. At first glance this race seems totally unfair: the Baja Bug has significantly more power, it weighs much less than the 'Vette, and it simply looks more badass, but never underestimate aerodynamics and OEM consistency.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO