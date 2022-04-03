$400 is a starting point for gas, says Mark Larson

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you live in San Diego, you know there’s a price to living in paradise. Finding out how much is too much depends on location and the length of a commute you're willing to make. Rent Café, a nationwide apartment search website, analyzed...
AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
California’s costly housing market and rising gas prices may be driving some people out of the Golden State, but several cities are among the top to live in across the U.S., according to a new report from Niche. The company released its ranking of top U.S. cities to live...
A regular gallon of gas is now costing an average of $6.06 for Los Angeles-area drivers, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gas rebate proposal is expected to bring some relief, if approved. However, the plan for direct payments for all residents with a car registered in California come with some questions about electric vehicle owners, a […]
Every California taxpayer could soon see a $400 rebate from the state to help offset the record-high gas prices happening across the nation. Eleven democratic state assembly members are expected to announce the rebate Thursday.
The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
I took a trip last week to Cowles Mountain and walked around the southern and eastern sides of the summit. It is the highest point in the city of San Diego, surrounded by regional park trails that weave through hills and grasslands illuminated with wildflowers. But I didn’t go there,...
California state lawmakers are racing to extend emergency statewide eviction protections that are set to expire on Thursday March 31. California bill AB 2179 passed overwhelmingly in the state assembly earlier this week, and is expected to be passed in the Senate by Thursday. If passed, the bill would extend protections for tenants facing eviction through June of this year.
Lines at the EDD office were so long, it was a 4-hour wait. People with disabilities we spoke with said this was physically painful, and in the end, still weren't given the help they needed - all after the EDD shut off their benefits due to other people's fraudulent claims.
On today's edition of FOX 5 News Now, we share the latest information and video from the mass shooting investigation in our state's capital, then break down local stories you need to know this morning.
Large stack of money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) As prices keep rising, the state of California is sending residents more money during 2022. The Golden State Stimulus payments that are available to certain low-income Californians. This COVID-19 relief was enacted when Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 88.
