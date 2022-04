This 112-year-old home two bedroom, two bathroom home in downtown Grand Junction was just recently listed. Take a look inside the renovated 112-year-old home. While this Grand Junction home is less than fifteen minutes walking distance from places like Junct'n Square and Blue Moon Bar & Grille, it's also about ten minutes from Colorado Mesa University and Lincoln Park. The recently listed home was built in 1910, which is the same year U.S. President William Howard Taft signed an executive order creating Colorado National Forest - now Roosevelt National Forest. It was also the same year that Colorado became the 32nd most populous state.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO