A North American drone company has signed a new deal to supply medical search and rescue drones to Ukraine. Drone manufacturer Draganfly announced this week it will send a shipment of Medical Response Drones and Search and Rescue Drones to Ukraine to be used by emergency workers to provide humanitarian aid in Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. The medical drones are equipped with a temperature-managed payload box which can transport up to 35 pounds (15 kilograms) of medical supplies, including blood, medicines, vaccines, water, and wound care kits. The order was placed by the Ukrainian charity Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU), whose workers and volunteers are on the ground in the war-torn country delivering medical equipment and supplies, as well as providing treatment to injured servicemen and their families.

