7 bills to watch ahead of Sine Die in Georgia

By Sam Gringlas
 1 day ago
After three months of hearings, debates and tinkering with bill text – Sine Die has arrived. “Sine die” is Latin and translates to “without days.” It’s the last day of the legislative session – with no more days remaining for lawmaking. The Republican-controlled...

Jennifer Hurst
23h ago

Well some one should talk to the sheriffs of Dade, walker, and especially catoosa (there are a few more) that have threatened the ones who managed to get a legal medical marrijuanna cards that what they are doing is illegal and they will put them in jail, not to mention the hemp act which has allowed products like delta 8,10 they also say is illegal and decided to start raiding stores taking their products and often money saying that they are selling illegal products which all can prove the lab testing results of the products they sell. They have taken away from those who can’t get their medical pot those who wanted to take something other than pills, grandmothers mothers teachers cops them selves retired military. The people that purchase this don’t do it to get messed up but as medications to help them! I’m one who suffers from severe anxiety and it’s the only thing we (me and the dr) have found that helps me! I’ve taken many medications and didn’t like how they made me feel or made

