Cambridge men’s coach Rob Baker is pleased to feel a sense of normality ahead of this year’s University Boat Race.The historic event will return to its traditional River Thames home on Sunday for the first time since 2019.Last year’s race took place at Ely’s River Great Ouse, the first time it had been moved away from the capital since the war, while the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.No spectators were allowed at the remote Fenland location last April but more than 250,000 spectators are set to line the banks of the River Thames...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO