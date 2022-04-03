ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WrestleMania 38: Start time, how to watch, match card for Night 2 of WWE's biggest event

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

After a night full of stunning returns , WrestleMania 38 hopes to continue the momentum from Saturday as WWE's flagship event concludes with night two on Sunday, headlined by "the biggest WrestleMania match of all-time."

Like Saturday night, seven matches will take place inside AT&T Stadium – home of the Dallas Cowboys – with four championship belts on the line, as well as two media stars jumping into the ring.

Two of WWE's biggest names – Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns – will meet for the third time in the event's history, putting both their titles on the line in the main event.

Viral star Logan Paul competed in his first WWE match Saturday, winning alongside The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. This time, Johnny Knoxville of "Jackass" fame gets in the ring after making his debut at the Royal Rumble in January. The meteoric rise of Pat McAfee also continues; the former NFL punter and current radio host is a WWE commentator, but he will be in the ring for his first WrestleMania.

Here is everything you need to know for night two of WrestleMania 38:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W26W5_0ey5w9bX00
The WrestleMania 38 stage at AT&T Stadium. Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports

When does WrestleMania 38 start?

Night two of WrestleMania 38 will be held on Sunday, April 3. Live coverage of the night will begin at 6 p.m. ET, with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch WrestleMania 38

The kickoff and main show will be live-streamed through Peacock , but you must have their premium or premium-plus subscription. It can also be purchased on pay-per-view.

WrestleMania 38 will also be aired on the big screen. Fathom Events will be airing the event throughout select movie theatres across the country, excluding Texas. You can see what theatres are showing night two here , with tickets costing $20 a person.

WrestleMania 38 night two match card (not in order)

The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Anything goes match: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Fatal four way Women's Tag Team Championship match: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Natayla and Shayna Baszler

Triple threat Raw Tag Team Championship match: RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

WWE Championship and Universal Championship Winner-Takes-All match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WrestleMania 38: Start time, how to watch, match card for Night 2 of WWE's biggest event

